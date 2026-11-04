The All Progressives Congress announced the death of Mrs Imoh-Owo Udoh Veronica, an administrative officer at its National Secretariat

Veronica, who was born on April 21, 1976, in Akwa Ibom State, died on Monday, November 2, 2026, in Abuja

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka signed a condolence statement on behalf of the party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the death of Mrs Imoh-Owo Udoh Veronica, who served as an Administrative Officer in the party's Directorate of Administration. She died on Monday, November 2, 2026, in Abuja, at the age of 50.

The announcement came through a condolence statement signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, CON, on behalf of the party.

APC mourns as Imoh-Owo Udoh Veronica suddenly dies Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Veronica joined the APC National Secretariat on January 4, 2021, and worked there for nearly six years before her death. The statement described her as dedicated, diligent, and well-regarded by her colleagues for her warm personality and positive working relationships.

Who was Veronica Udoh

She was born on April 21, 1976, and hailed from Ikot Inyang in the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. She studied at the University of Calabar, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing in 2002.

The APC described her as a devout Christian, a loving wife, and a caring mother.

Morka said the loss was deeply felt across the party. "Her sudden departure is a painful loss to her family, colleagues and the entire APC family. She will be fondly remembered for her dedication to duty, kindness and warmth she radiated at the National Secretariat," the statement read.

The party extended its condolences to her husband, children, extended family, friends, and colleagues, and prayed that God grants her soul eternal rest and gives her loved ones the strength to cope with the loss.

See the full condolence statement from the APC on X here:

COCIN Women Fellowship leader is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences following the death of a prominent Christian women's leader in Plateau State.

Mama Salamatu Elisha Bogoro, mother of a former TETFund boss, passed away after a prolonged illness.

The deceased held the title of Uwar Zummunta within COCIN's Women's Fellowship in Shendam LGA.

Source: Legit.ng