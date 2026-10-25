Afrobeats star Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026

Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post about his 'bestie'

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido put his friendship with Zlatan Ibile on full display at the rapper's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026, spraying the couple with US dollar bills in a moment that quickly captured attention online.

Video footage from the star-studded ceremony circulating on X and Instagram shows Davido actively raining dollars on Zlatan and his bride, Davita Lamai, as the festivities reached a peak.

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and his bride with dollars as OGB displays bundles of cash at the wedding celebration. Photo: davido/zlatan_ibile/ogb_recent

Source: Instagram

The gesture was hardly a surprise to those who had followed Davido's Instagram Story in the days leading up to the event, where he posted images of stacked dollar bills and described the coming weekend as a "heavy weekend for my bestie," a clear nod to Zlatan.

Watch Davido make dollars rain at Zlatan Ibile's wedding in the X video below:

Davido was not the only guest to bring serious financial firepower to the occasion.

Content creator OGB Recent made a notable entrance carrying a vault loaded with bundles of cash in naira, including dollars, which he proceeded to drop for the newlyweds.

The combination of the two displays turned the money-spraying segment into one of the most talked-about moments of the entire celebration.

Zlatan Ibile, born Omoniyi Raphael, and Davita Lamai, the mother of his two sons, had already completed a private civil wedding earlier in the year before bringing the Nigerian entertainment industry together for this traditional ceremony.

Watch OGB Recent drop bundles at Zlatan's wedding in the X video below:

Fans react to Davido, OGB Recent's cash spree at Zlatan's wedding

Online, the reaction to the footage was a mixture of awe and humour, with fans weighing in on the scale of the generosity on show.

@Prolifichero wrote:

"When it's Obo tun to make it rain everyone must stay humble and watch . some life changing doe right there"

@17adex commented:

"Omo bro Davido really spend in this occasion o"

@remmyzaza_ added:

"The day this Debit boss go do wedding e go too choke he don too give oo"

@EnduranceOba1 questioned:

"Where and How, all from skits making. Youtube Money and more probably."

@JuicyMukoro asked:

"Omo. Where all this people dey see money na 😭😭😭"

@15trillions noted:

"Ogb fit empty his account for you if he love you"

Davido and OGB spray money on Zlatan Ibile and his bride during the rapper’s star-studded traditional wedding in Lagos. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Bouncers deny Seyi Vodi entry at Zlatan’s wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi was stopped by security personnel at the entrance to Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s traditional wedding on Saturday, October 24, 2026, and asked to present an access tag.

Videos circulating on X and Instagram showed the Vodi Group founder being denied entry, but it remains unclear whether he was eventually allowed in, as neither his camp nor Zlatan’s team has commented on the incident.

The star-studded ceremony attracted celebrities including Davido, 9ice, Iyabo Ojo Carter Efe and GehGeh, while Zlatan and Davita drew attention with coordinated traditional outfits featuring ivory and red details.

Source: Legit.ng