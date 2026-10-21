Actress Sotayo Gaga playfully asked her longtime friend and colleague, Lege Miami, to buy her a car as an advance birthday present

Lege Miami followed through on the request by surprising the actress with a vehicle said to be worth ₦7 million

The reported gift has drawn attention to the pair’s friendship and the unexpected way their online exchange allegedly turned into a surprise

Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga received an early birthday surprise after making a playful request to her longtime friend and colleague, actor and matchmaker Lege Miami, during a TikTok Live session.

What began as a lighthearted conversation between the entertainers reportedly took an unexpected turn when Sotayo asked Lege to buy her a car ahead of her birthday.

The exchange took place during a morning broadcast on TikTok, where the actress made her request directly to her colleague.

Sotayo Gaga asks Lege Miami to get a car for her birthday. Photos: @legemiami/@sotayogaga/IG.

Source: Instagram

Although it appeared to be a playful appeal between friends, the story took a different turn when reports emerged that Lege had acted on her request.

Lege Miami reportedly gifts Sotayo a ₦7 million car

Following their online exchange, Lege Miami surprised Sotayo Gaga with a car said to be worth ₦7 million.

The reported gesture has placed the actress’s birthday request at the centre of conversations surrounding the pair, particularly because it followed a casual moment during a live broadcast.

Sotayo and Lege’s exchange offers an entertaining example of how a seemingly casual request between celebrities can develop into a widely discussed story.

Watch the X video of Lege Miami and Sotayo Gaga interaction here:

Reactions trail Lege Miami and Sotayo Gaga's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OyinAtiBode stated:

"I like Ṣotayọ. She's rich and humble"

@HonorRoads noted:

"How can you be 26years old. Why Una no Dey fear God"

@OlaoluwaSamson4 shared:

"If you all are still falling for this then you be mumu as a girl"

Lege Miami promised to get a car for Sotayo Gaga. Photo: @legemiami/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami reacts to Tinubu’s fall in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami reacted after a video showed President Bola Tinubu stumbling during a state visit to Turkey.

Lege dismissed the footage as fake and described it as artificially generated content spread by political opponents ahead of the election.

He said the president did not fall and promised to share the real clip. Meanwhile, the presidency later explained that the stumble occurred due to a poorly laid blue carpet at the venue and stated that the president remains hale and hearty.

Source: Legit.ng