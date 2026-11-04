Music star Davido attended Zlatan Ibile's pre-wedding celebration in Morocco on November 3, 2026

A video from the welcome party captured Davido on the dance floor in a lively moment with two women

The clip quickly gained attention online as fans reacted to the singer's fun display at the celebration

Davido has become the talk of social media after a video from Zlatan Ibile's pre-wedding festivities in Morocco caught everyone's attention.

The music superstar was filmed at a welcome party thrown by Zlatan and his bride, Davita, ahead of their white wedding on 3 November 2026.

Davido turns heads as he shows off dance moves with two women in Morocco. Credit: @davido, @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The gathering brought together friends, family and fellow celebrities in what appeared to be a lively indoor setting adorned with striking red and gold draped backdrops.

Davido on the dance floor

Footage from the event showed Davido sandwiched between two women on the dance floor, with his arms draped over their shoulders as the trio moved to the music.

Guests dressed in colourful traditional attire packed the venue, with many raising their phones to capture the moment.

Davido turns heads as he shows off dance moves with two women in Morocco. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan and Davita's Morocco wedding

Zlatan Ibile chose the North African country as the backdrop for his marriage to Davita, with the couple hosting a welcome party to kick off the celebrations for their guests before the main ceremony.

Watch Davido on the dance floor at Zlatan's welcome party:

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng also reported that Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB recently turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng