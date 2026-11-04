Legit ng note to Ms Ijanada Martins on Viral Tiktok Video
1 min read
Legit.ng recently shared a story based on a TikTok video by Ijanada Martins. Ms Martins has since told us that she did not wish the content to be shared beyond her own page. We regret any distress the publication may have caused her and wish to inform that the story has been removed from our platforms.
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Source: Legit.ng
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