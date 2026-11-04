Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Legit ng note to Ms Ijanada Martins on Viral Tiktok Video
Editorial

Legit ng note to Ms Ijanada Martins on Viral Tiktok Video

by  Legit.ng Team
1 min read

Legit.ng recently shared a story based on a TikTok video by Ijanada Martins. Ms Martins has since told us that she did not wish the content to be shared beyond her own page. We regret any distress the publication may have caused her and wish to inform that the story has been removed from our platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Legit.ng Team avatar

Legit.ng Team (admin)

Hot:
Sweet words Beautiful quotes Good evening message Uganda Ugly cartoon characters