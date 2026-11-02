Pastor Jimmy Odukoya posted a cryptic message on Instagram just one day after introducing his new wife to his congregation

The post appeared to address the backlash trailing his second marriage, drawing sharp and divided reactions online

Followers and critics flooded the comments section with contrasting views on the pastor's personal life choices

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has responded to the wave of criticism surrounding his second marriage with a pointed and cryptic message on Instagram.

The post came just a day after Odukoya, son of the late Fountain of Life Church General Overseer Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, publicly introduced his new wife to his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Jimmy Odukoya uses music to send a message to his critics after showing off wife in church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The introduction stirred significant conversation online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the pastor's personal life.

On Monday, 2 November 2026, Odukoya took to Instagram to share lyrics from the song 'Don't Pressure Me' by King Boizzy, writing:

"If you cannot die for me, don't pressure me... And if you did not die for me, you cannot condemn me."

Jimmy Odukoya's message to critics

Jimmy Odukoya sends a warning to his critics after taking a second wife and showing her in church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The choice of words appeared deliberate. By invoking the language of sacrifice and judgement, the pastor seemed to be directing his message at those who have questioned his decision to remarry.

His first marriage had previously ended, and the public introduction of a new spouse naturally reignited discussions about his personal life and pastoral standing.

Rather than issue a formal statement, Pastor Odukoya let the lyrics do the talking, a move that has since drawn both applause and pushback from his followers.

See the Instagram post that sparked the debate among his fans:

Fans react to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's post

The comment section reflected a deeply divided audience. Here is what some followers had to say:

@jewellery_genie01 wrote:

"Let God Be The Only Judge!"

@gloryhomaordumah commented:

"Let's share the grace now."

@officialbouya reacted:

"Ride on Pastor!!! Most people will do worst things that u can't even try a bit of it, Live Your Life sir"

@houseof_savvy_ said:

"Gbam you have said it all sir."

@style_sorts wrote:

"Oga forget what is wrong is wrong, but i agree it's up to u n God"

@dw_______7 stated:

"Until an 'unbeliever' does same"

@pabloandras commented:

"Let's share the Grace. Church Agbasala oooo."

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng