Zlatan Ibile appeared to take a swipe at activist VeryDarkMan in a new track titled INFERNO with Peruzzi and Shoday

The rapper dropped a lyric referencing VDM's first name, Vincent, in what fans flagged as a pointed dig

The line sparked a wave of reactions online, with Nigerians divided over whether Zlatan crossed a line

Zlatan Ibile may have finally had his say in the long-running feud with activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), and he chose music as his battlefield.

The rapper features on a new track called "INFERNO" alongside Peruzzi and Shoday, and sharp-eared listeners were quick to pick up on a lyric that appeared to be aimed directly at VDM.

Zlatan Ibile sparks reactions with apparent shade at VDM after years of online saga. Credit: @zlatanibile, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In the line, Zlatan raps: "I no be Vincent I no fit masturrbate", a reference to VDM's first name, Vincent, and a jab tied to a past controversy surrounding the activist.

The history between Zlatan and VDM

The bad blood between the two goes back to the aftermath of late singer Mohbad's death. VDM had publicly and aggressively pressured Zlatan to speak up about what he knew, releasing alleged audio recordings and accusing the rapper of being a key witness who was choosing silence over truth.

He issued ultimatums and dragged Zlatan repeatedly online, insisting the musician had vital information he was hiding from the public.

Zlatan never publicly responded at the time. It now appears fans believe he has found a different way to answer.

Watch the viral clip from Instagram below:

Fans split over VDM, Zlatan diss

Reactions have been pouring in since the song dropped, with opinions sharply divided. Some found the whole thing hilarious, while others warned Zlatan to tread carefully.

Here are some comments from fans:

@gabrosidee wrote:

"Zlatan hold am for neck abegi 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@whaleskhalifa cautioned:

"Zlatan Abeg no come for VDM o, Abeg just free am and move on cus if him come for you him go unmask unnecessary things which can affect you. Peace and love"

@montana_da_rocha predicted:

"Musician go curse you wetin no good 😂 that verse go turn national item, just like gehgeh verse against saida boj."

@obiomasuccess joked:

"𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 😂😂😂😂 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤"

@unusuallawbb pushed back:

"So na only VDM be Vincent? Una don start with Mumu projection"

@springprayerhills weighed in:

"I swear zlatan don get e time 😂😂😂😂."

Zlatan Ibile’s remark about VDM reignites memories of their years-long online saga. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He revealed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng