Nigerian singer Timaya addressed Nigerians about the upcoming 2027 election during an interview on Wazobia FM

The musician cautioned voters against selling their votes for immediate personal gain, warning of four more years of hardship

Timaya also took aim at politicians he accused of living abroad while governing Nigeria, calling them selfish

Nigerian singer Timaya has stepped into the political conversation ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging Nigerians to think carefully before casting their votes.

The musician made his position known during an interview on Wazobia FM Chook Mouth podcast aired on YouTube on September 19, where he spoke candidly about the dangers of allowing hunger or immediate personal needs to drive voting decisions.

Timaya addresses Nigerians as he discusses voting choices ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya said:

"Nobody is advising anybody. If what you want to eat today is what you are looking for to put in your pocket, that is your business. It is not just one day; it is another four years of hardship. If you know what is good, you have to vote right," he said.

Timaya slams Nigerian politicians based abroad

Beyond the ballot box, Timaya turned his frustration towards Nigerian politicians, questioning how leaders who do not live in the country can genuinely govern it.

He argued that many of those in power reside overseas with their families and merely work in Nigeria, which, in his view, shapes how little they care about its citizens.

"When I travel abroad, I see what is going on there. Do you understand? And these people themselves, they don't even stay in Nigeria. They live abroad. They just work in Nigeria, these politicians, but they are based abroad because that's where their families are. So how do you expect them to think right? They are selfish, all of them. Very selfish," he said.

The Dem Mama hitmaker also noted that Nigerians find themselves stuck in a cycle of unfulfilled promises, with both incoming and sitting politicians pledging to do better while the situation on the ground remains difficult.

Timaya weighs in on Nigerian voters’ choices ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya calls on God to remove bad leaders

Timaya said that in the absence of trustworthy leadership, Nigerians have turned to God, and he offered a pointed prayer of his own during the interview.

"You see the way God is trying to make everything possible now? We depend on God. If there is anybody who will make this country cry again, God should just take that person," he said.

The singer was equally direct about where individual or family interests should rank against the welfare of the broader population.

"Because the cry of the country right now is bigger than just one person. May God kill that person. Your selfish interest cannot be bigger than, or your family's selfish interest cannot be bigger than, millions of people in the country. No, man. At this point, it is bad," he added.

Watch Timaya speak about Nigerian politics in the YouTube video below:

Timaya’s bold outfit sparks reactions online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Timaya sparked online reactions after sharing a photo of himself wearing a daring black outfit with thigh-high leather boots.

The singer paired the ensemble with a black bomber jacket, T-shirt, chain necklace and oversized sunglasses, while captioning the post, “Those who know God do not beg men.”

His fashion choice drew mixed reactions from fans and critics, with some questioning the revealing style and others joking about the outfit.

Source: Legit.ng