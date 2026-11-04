Naira gained about ₦1.01 to close at ₦1,346.93 per dollar, supported by stronger foreign exchange liquidity and fresh inflows

Interbank dollar transactions surged 447% to nearly $119 million as the CBN’s $950 million intervention eased market pressure

The modest recovery may offer relief to importers and households, but the naira remains exposed to seasonal demand and shifting investment flows

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s naira staged a modest recovery against the United States dollar on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as improved foreign exchange liquidity and fresh inflows helped ease pressure on the local currency.

The recovery comes as businesses, importers and Nigerians seeking dollars for international transactions monitor exchange rate movements ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

New exchange rate emerges as naira bounces back in all markets. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira appreciated to ₦1,346.9348 per dollar, compared with ₦1,347.9435 recorded in the previous trading session.

The movement represents a gain of approximately ₦1.01, offering some relief after recent fluctuations in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

CBN releases fresh dollar exchange rates

According to official market data, the naira traded between ₦1,334 and ₦1,349.50 per dollar during Tuesday’s session.

The relatively narrow trading range reflected improved dollar availability, supported by foreign portfolio investment inflows, corporate transactions and other sources of foreign exchange.

The development comes amid renewed attention to dollar quotations offered by commercial banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank and other authorised dealers.

However, the official CBN rate does not necessarily represent the exchange rate charged by individual banks.

Customers making international payments may encounter different rates depending on transaction type, applicable charges and prevailing market conditions.

Dollar transactions surge as naira strengthens

One of the strongest indications of improved market activity was the sharp increase in foreign exchange turnover.

Interbank FX transactions jumped by approximately 447%, rising from $21.765 million in the previous session to $118.957 million.

The number of transactions also increased significantly, climbing from 23 to 117 deals.

The figures suggest stronger participation by market operators and improved dollar liquidity.

Analysts believe sustained foreign exchange inflows could help moderate exchange rate volatility, although seasonal demand remains a concern.

CBN intervention eases foreign exchange pressure

The naira's recovery follows renewed efforts by the CBN to address liquidity shortages and maintain stability in the official foreign exchange market.

The apex bank recently injected $950 million into the market to cushion increased demand for foreign currency.

The intervention was aimed at improving dollar availability rather than maintaining a rigid exchange rate.

Market participants noted that foreign portfolio investors had previously contributed to liquidity pressures by adjusting their positions in Nigerian equities and fixed-income securities, Market Forces Africa reported.

Such movements can create temporary dollar shortages, particularly when investors seek to repatriate funds.

What stronger naira means for Nigerians

The latest appreciation could provide cautious optimism for importers, manufacturers and households struggling with the rising cost of foreign currency.

A sustained improvement could eventually ease pressure on imported goods, overseas tuition payments and other dollar-denominated expenses.

However, the modest gain does not automatically translate into immediate reductions in consumer prices.

Dealers release fresh prices for the dollar as the naira recovers in the official market. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, global oil prices declined on Tuesday, with Brent crude settling at $103.60 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate falling to $96.09.

For Nigeria, developments in the international oil market remain important because crude oil earnings contribute significantly to foreign exchange inflows.

Despite Tuesday’s recovery, analysts expect the naira to remain sensitive to dollar demand, foreign investment flows and the CBN’s liquidity management measures.

Naira bounces back against US dollar

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian naira strengthened against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The local currency gained N14.74 against the dollar to close at N1,352.87/$1, compared with N1,367.61/$1 recorded in the previous session.

Source: Legit.ng