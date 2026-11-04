Football prediction cat Nimbus Pronus has made a pick for the UEFA Champions League clash between Fenerbahce and Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Sukru Saracoglu Stadium looking to extend their unbeaten away record in the 2026-27 season, having won four and drawn one on the road

Fenerbahce, managed by interim boss Dirk Kuyt, are without a win in this season's Champions League heading into the tie

Liverpool arrive in Turkey ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Fenerbahce, carrying an unbeaten away record across all competitions in 2026-27, having won four matches and drawn one on the road, netting 13 goals in the process.

That sequence includes a 6-3 thrashing of LASK and a dramatic 4-3 comeback win against Villarreal on October 20 in the Champions League.

Liverpool will travel to face Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, looking for their fourth win in four games in the UCL. Photos by ANP/Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Mole, Liverpool's momentum did take a dent at the weekend, however, when Arsenal claimed their first league win at Anfield in 14 years, edging the Reds 1-0 in controversial circumstances.

It was a setback that exposed some questions about how Liverpool cope against deep-sitting defences.

Before that result, the club had recovered sharply from a 3-0 league defeat to Manchester City on October 11, putting together five straight wins that included a 2-0 victory over Brighton and a penalty shootout success against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Champions League standings with nine points and would cement their place in the top eight with a win.

Fenerbahce's struggles ahead of Liverpool clash

The Yellow Canaries are navigating a difficult period.

Ismail Kartal's resignation last month handed the interim role to Dirk Kuyt, the former Dutch winger who spent six years at Liverpool, scoring 71 goals in 285 appearances.

Despite his familiarity with the visitors, Kuyt faces the challenge of guiding a side that has yet to win in this season's Champions League, drawing 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague on either side of a heavy 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

There are, however, slight grounds for optimism at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

According to Flashscore, Fenerbahce have lost only one of their last five home matches, a record that gives their supporters something to hold onto going into the tie.

Nimbus Pronus picks winner of UCL clash

Nimbus Pronus has built a reputation for forecasting results that defy expectation.

Football's most famous feline forecaster weighed in on Wednesday's UEFA Champions League meeting between Fenerbahce and Liverpool, selecting the English side to claim victory in Istanbul.

The cat, credited with correctly predicting several high-profile results including the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, made its choice by eating from a bowl labelled "Liverpool" when presented with three options representing Fenerbahce, a draw, and the Merseysiders.

With the cat backing Liverpool to extend their continental winning run, all eyes will be on whether the prediction holds when the two sides meet on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a fiercely contested European encounter.

Mysterious cat predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal clash

Legit.ng previously reported about Nimbus Pronus's prediction that tipped Liverpool to beat Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

The cat reportedly predicted the 2026 World Cup final correctly, while Arsenal head into the match after a shock penalty defeat to League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Source: Legit.ng