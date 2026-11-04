Gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey took to X to react to a viral Manchester United score graphic that has set social media buzzing

Bassey's humorous post questioned whether the stunning Man United comeback result was real or artificially generated

Manchester United defeated AC Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford, ending a nine-game winless run across all competitions

Gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey has sparked online chatter after weighing in on a viral graphic showing Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 victory over AC Roma.

The worship leader, widely known for his influence in Nigerian Christian circles, turned to X to share his take on the scoreline, and did so with a healthy dose of humour.

Nathaniel Bassey sparks debate with unexpected reaction to Man United's win over AC Roma. Credit: @nathanielblow, @manunited

Source: Instagram

Rather than simply celebrating or lamenting the result, Bassey questioned whether what he was seeing was even real.

"Looks like the snare is broken ooo… or is this AI?" he wrote, drawing laughter and engagement from fans who spotted the post.

Manchester United's comeback at Old Trafford

The result that caught Bassey's attention came at Old Trafford on Tuesday, when United produced a stunning turnaround against Roma.

The Red Devils found themselves two goals down before clawing their way back into the match.

A twice-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty got the comeback started, before Matheus Cunha took centre stage, scoring twice to complete a memorable 3-2 win.

The victory gave beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a much-needed lifeline, ending a run of nine matches without a win in all competitions.

Bassey's post stirs football conversation

For many Nigerian football fans, Bassey's reaction captured exactly how the scoreline felt, almost too good to be true for United supporters who had endured a difficult run of results.

The minister's playful framing of the comeback as something potentially fabricated by artificial intelligence resonated widely, with the post generating significant buzz online.

The result marked a significant moment for United, whose struggles this season had left supporters and pundits alike searching for answers.

Cunha's brace proved decisive, turning what looked like another frustrating evening at Old Trafford into a night to remember.

See his viral X post below:

Nathaniel Bassey leads powerful hymns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14.

Source: Legit.ng