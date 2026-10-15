Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey led a powerful rendition of the hymn 'In Christ Alone' during his Hallelujah Challenge session on Wednesday, October 15

The midnight worship moment moved many viewers to tears, with others reacting online to the live ministration

Bassey's choice of hymn came just after the gospel music community lost singer Toluwanisings on October 14

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions online after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session on Wednesday, October 14.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

Nathaniel Bassey's hymn after Toluwanisings' demise leaves many talking. Credit: toluwanisings/nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel artist Toluwanisings on October 14. For many viewers, Bassey's song selection felt like a deliberate, tender acknowledgement of that grief.

The video of Nathaniel Bassey leading a powerful hymn during Hallelujah Challenge is below:

Toluwanisings' death weighs heavily on viewers

The hymn's themes of mortality and eternal hope seemed to carry extra weight in the wake of the loss, and fans were quick to make the connection between the song choice and the sombre news.

Nathaniel Bassey sings In Christ Alone hymn after gospel singer Toluwanisings' death. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Here is how fans reacted on Instagram:

@praise_collections247 wrote:

"I'm so sure he added this hymn because of this news🥹"

@cutebabyrose commented:

"I cried tire😭😭😭"

@dhatghalomolola said:

"This song hit differently… I was crying seriously"

@the_cakeboi shared:

"My thoughts immediately it was raised 😢. It's honestly sad. I can't process this loss 😢"

@de_promiss wrote:

"The moment PN started singing this song, I just started crying because it just reminded me of my dad 🥹. One of his favorite songs, lines just hit differently. God is still God even in our grief 🥹."

@officialchoice_edobor commented:

"Today, this song hit differently, Toluwani's death hurts so bad, my heart is heavy but I hold on to God and judge him faithful ❤️ Thank you Jesus for day 10 🪇"

@moni_abii wrote:

"Every CAC raised member understands the purpose of this song and what it means. We all feel the weight of losing one of our own, and I can only pray that the Lord strengthens his family and grants him eternal rest in His bosom 🙏🏽🕊️ God remains good, even in our grief 🙏"

The Hallelujah Challenge, which Bassey pioneered, has over the years become a significant annual gathering point for gospel music lovers across Africa and beyond, drawing tens of thousands of participants into nightly worship sessions. Day 10 of this year's edition, falling on the eve of profound communal grief, appears to have transformed into something far beyond a regular praise night for those who tuned in.

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng