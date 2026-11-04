New Zealand's immigration rules require most foreign travellers passing through Auckland International Airport to obtain a Transit Visa before they travel

The country lists eight specific categories of travellers who are exempt from the Transit Visa requirement when transiting through New Zealand

Travellers who do not fall into any of the eight exempt categories must secure either a Transit Visa or a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority before departure

New Zealand has outlined eight categories of foreign travellers who are required to hold a Transit Visa when passing through Auckland International Airport as transit passengers.

According to New Zealand's official immigration authority, a Transit Visa is mandatory for any traveller who does not fall within a specific set of exemptions.

New Zealand lists categories of foreigners who need transit visa to pass through. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Travellers who must have New Zealand transit visa

1. The requirement applies to anyone transiting through Auckland who is not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident,

2. Anyone who does not hold a valid New Zealand visa

3. Anyone who is not an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

4. Those without a passport from a transit visa waiver country, a visa waiver country or territory.

5. Those not travelling to or from Australia.

6. Individuals not travelling on a foreign passport that carries a New Zealand citizen endorsement.

7. Individuals who are not members of, or individuals associated with, a scientific programme or expedition under the Contracting Party to the Antarctic Treaty do not need a Transit Visa.

8. The same applies to non-members of a visiting force, including civilian employees, who are travelling in the ordinary course of their employment or duty.

Travelling through New Zealand: Transit visa or NZeTA

For those who do not qualify under any of the exemptions, New Zealand's immigration system offers two possible pathways. Most transit passengers will need to apply for a Transit Visa ahead of travel.

However, those transiting to or from Australia, or travelling on a passport from a visa waiver country or transit visa waiver country, may instead apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, commonly known as the NZeTA.

The rules apply specifically to passengers transiting through Auckland International Airport and are relevant to a wide range of travellers, particularly those whose home countries do not appear on New Zealand's visa waiver or transit visa waiver lists.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng