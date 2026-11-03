Prophet Malachy Nwedo issued a striking warning to Nigerians without their PVC ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Enugu-based prophet also directed a pointed prophetic warning at the governor of Enugu State over Peter Obi

The video from The Light of Angels Prophetic and Healing Ministry has gone viral and sparked debate online

A Nigerian prophet has stirred significant controversy online after a video of him issuing an unusual directive to Nigerians without their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) began circulating widely on social media.

Prophet Malachy Nwedo stirs debate with strange warning about PVC and 2027 election. Credit: @prophetmalachy, @joashamupitan/X

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Prophet Malachy Nwedo of The Light of Angels Prophetic and Healing Ministry in Enugu told his congregation that anyone yet to obtain a PVC should "call it two by two", a phrase widely interpreted by viewers as telling them to "carry plank."

The comment, directed specifically at young Nigerians, was framed as an urgent push for civic participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"If you don't have your PVC, call it two by two. I'm talking to youth. You must go and vote," Nwedo said during the sermon-style address.

Prophet issues warning to Enugu governor

Beyond the PVC remarks, Nwedo also delivered what he described as a prophetic warning to the executive governor of Enugu State.

Prophet Malachy Nwedo addresses Nigerians without PVC with unexpected ‘carry plank’ advice. Credit: @prophetmalachynwedo

Source: Instagram

Without naming the governor directly, the cleric cautioned him against making any statement perceived as hostile toward Labour Party's Peter Obi.

"I am giving this warning to the governor of Enugu State. He should not, if he don't want to lose, by any means condemn him or in any way speak against Peter," Nwedo declared. "This is a prophetic warning. Any attempt to be against that man, you will see what will happen. APC will lose any good state."

The blending of religious authority with partisan political messaging in the clip drew sharp reactions online, with many viewers debating whether such pronouncements were appropriate from a church pulpit.

Watch the video that sparked the controversy:

Nathaniel Bassey leads powerful hymns during Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14.

Source: Legit.ng