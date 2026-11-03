New Zealand's government has outlined four specific conditions under which a citizen's passport application may be refused

The conditions range from missing parental consent for minors to holding an active arrest warrant at the time of application

Citizens who already hold a valid New Zealand passport may also face rejection if they cannot justify needing an additional one

New Zealand has outlined four distinct conditions under which its government may refuse to issue a passport to a citizen, even though every citizen generally holds the right to apply for one.

The country's law makes clear that while the entitlement to a passport is broad, the Minister responsible retains the authority to reject applications that fall into specific categories.

New Zealand outlines 4 legal grounds for refusing to issue passports.Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand passport

1. A child lacks parental or guardian consent

Applicants under the age of 16 must submit written consent from at least one parent or legal guardian. Where that consent is absent, the government is permitted to turn down the application.

2. The applicant faces legal restrictions on travel

Passport applications may be declined where an active arrest warrant exists against the applicant in New Zealand. The restriction also covers individuals who are currently on bail, serving community-based sentences, under home detention, or have been released on parole. People who have been ordered by a court to surrender their passport, to refrain from obtaining a new one, or to remain within New Zealand are equally affected.

3. The applicant already holds a passport without a valid reason for a second

Where a person already possesses a current New Zealand passport, the government may reject a fresh application unless the applicant can demonstrate a legitimate reason for requiring an additional travel document.

4. The applicant refuses to hand over an existing travel document

If an applicant currently holds a New Zealand travel document but declines to surrender it when asked to do so by the relevant authorities, this refusal may result in the new passport application being denied.

What New Zealand citizens should know

The law reinforces that holding citizenship does not automatically guarantee a passport will be issued in every circumstance. Legal status, existing travel documents, and court orders all carry direct weight in how applications are assessed. Citizens who fall into any of the categories above are likely to find their applications stalled or refused until the underlying issue is resolved.

UK mentions fees for 10-year British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that British authorities provided a breakdown of the charges for adults applying for their first UK passport in 2026.

The government set the online application fee at £102, while applicants using paper forms are required to pay £115.50. The passport covers a 10-year period and is available to British nationals who are at least 16 years old and meet the application conditions.

Source: Legit.ng