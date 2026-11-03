Nigerians can apply for SPARK consumer loans by dialling 347 333#, without a smartphone or internet access

The phased programme covers essentials such as food, phones, laptops and solar systems, targeting underserved borrowers

SPARK loans must be repaid; applicants should check interest, fees and repayment terms and avoid agents demanding upfront payments

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has introduced a new loan service that allows Nigerians to access credit for food, mobile phones, solar systems and other essential household needs without smartphones or internet connections.

The initiative, known as SPARK, was unveiled by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) to expand access to affordable consumer credit, particularly among low-income earners and financially underserved Nigerians.

FG unveils key features of SPARK, the USSD that lets Nigerians borrow money offline Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Through the service, eligible applicants can dial *347*333# on their mobile phones to begin the loan application process.

The development offers another financing option for Nigerians struggling with rising living costs, while helping first-time borrowers establish formal credit histories.

How Nigerians can access SPARK loans

Unlike conventional digital lending platforms that require smartphones, mobile applications and internet subscriptions, SPARK operates through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) technology.

This means Nigerians using basic mobile phones can access the service without purchasing mobile data.

To begin, applicants can dial *347*333# and follow the instructions displayed on their phones.

However, CREDICORP is introducing the service in phases, meaning availability may vary across locations and participating lenders.

Loan approval is also subject to applicable eligibility requirements and lending conditions.

Food, solar systems and phones covered

SPARK is designed to help Nigerians finance essential purchases while reducing the burden of making large upfront payments.

The credit facility covers several categories, including food and household necessities, mobile phones, laptops, digital devices and solar energy systems.

Small-scale traders, transport operators, young entrepreneurs and residents of underserved communities are among those expected to benefit.

The initiative also seeks to bring more Nigerians into the formal financial system by allowing borrowers to establish credit records through responsible repayment.

CREDICORP expands consumer credit access nationwide

The launch forms part of CREDICORP's broader effort to improve access to consumer financing across Nigeria.

The corporation previously disclosed that it had facilitated more than ₦53.5 billion in consumer credit for over 351,000 Nigerians, with women accounting for approximately 59% of beneficiaries.

SPARK is expected to complement existing programmes by reaching people previously excluded from app-based lending services.

Important conditions Nigerians must know before applying

Despite its government backing, SPARK is a loan, not a grant.

Beneficiaries must repay borrowed funds according to their agreements with participating lenders.

Applicants should carefully review interest rates, repayment periods and other charges before accepting any offer.

CREDICORP has also urged Nigerians to avoid fraudulent agents demanding upfront payments or promising guaranteed loan approvals.

Key features of FG's SPARK loan programme

The SPARK initiative introduces several features designed to make borrowing easier and more accessible to Nigerians, particularly those excluded from conventional banking and digital lending services.

1. No Internet or Smartphone Required: Nigerians can access the service using basic mobile phones without downloading applications or purchasing internet data.

2. Simple USSD Application: Applicants can dial *347*333# and follow the instructions to begin the loan application process, TheCable reports.

3. Loans for Essential Household Needs: The programme supports financing for food, household items, mobile phones, laptops, solar energy systems and other approved purchases.

4. Credit History for First-Time Borrowers: SPARK allows Nigerians without previous borrowing records to begin building formal credit histories. Timely repayment could improve their eligibility for future credit facilities.

5. Support for Low-Income Earners: The initiative targets underserved Nigerians, including small-scale traders, transport operators, young entrepreneurs and rural residents.

6. Access Without Complex Digital Applications: By removing the need for smartphones and mobile banking applications, SPARK aims to make consumer credit accessible to people with limited digital skills.

FG unveils key features of SPARK, the USSD that lets Nigerians borrow money offline. Credit: CREDICORP

Source: Twitter

7. Phased Nationwide Rollout: The service is being introduced gradually, meaning access may depend on location and the availability of participating financial institutions.

8. Structured Repayment: SPARK provides loans rather than free government grants. Beneficiaries must repay borrowed funds according to the terms agreed with participating lenders.

Important: Loan limits, interest rates, repayment periods and eligibility conditions may vary. Applicants should confirm these details through official channels before accepting any loan offer.

FG begins N75,000 cash transfer to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that some vulnerable Nigerian households have reportedly begun receiving ₦25,000 payment alerts under the Federal Government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment (HoPE) Cash Transfer Programme, raising hopes of financial relief amid rising living costs.

The development suggests that disbursements may have commenced for selected beneficiaries, although authorities have yet to confirm the extent of payments nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng