Manchester United's footballing department has been monitoring Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, with interest described as growing

Bassey, who turns 27 in December, is in the final months of his Fulham contract, attracting several clubs across Europe

Newcastle United, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also tracking the Nigerian international

Manchester United are monitoring Fulham's Calvin Bassey as they prepare for a significant defensive overhaul ahead of the 2027 season.

The Nigerian international has caught the attention of Man United's footballing department with his performances this campaign.

Manchester United are interested in Calvin Bassey after being impressed by the Fulham defender’s performances this season. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Despite Fulham enduring a difficult season, Bassey has been among their most consistent players and has even been handed the captain's armband at points, underlining how central he has become to Alvaro Arbeloa's plans.

Bassey's contract situation attracting suitors

According to Afrik-Foot, Bassey is in the final months of his current deal at Craven Cottage, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

Fulham do hold an option to extend the contract by one further year and would prefer to tie him down to fresh terms, but that has not deterred rival clubs from stepping up their surveillance of the defender.

Bassey's appeal lies in his ability to operate as both a centre-back and a left-back, giving potential buyers flexibility in how they deploy him.

His steady development in the Premier League has made his situation particularly attractive to clubs planning for next summer's transfer window.

Man United facing defensive rebuild

The urgency behind Man United's interest is tied to a growing list of contract uncertainties at the back.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are all set to become free agents at the end of the season, leaving the club with major decisions to make about their defensive options.

TEAMtalk also reported that Martinez is prepared to leave Old Trafford and seek a new challenge, with Barcelona having already made an enquiry about a potential deal.

In that context, Bassey represents an experienced, Premier League-proven option who would not require a heavy transfer fee if his contract runs down, making him a financially sensible target for a club in the middle of a broader rebuild under new management structures.

Competition for Bassey brewing across Europe

Man United will not have a free run at Bassey.

Domestically, Newcastle United and Everton are also tracking Bassey as they work on their own defensive recruitment ahead of the summer window.

The competition extends beyond England's borders, with Italian giants Inter Milan, German outfit Borussia Dortmund and fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig all understood to be monitoring his progress closely.

For Fulham, keeping hold of Bassey will be a priority, as losing him on a free transfer would represent a significant blow given his growing importance to the squad.

Man United make Carrick sack decision

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Man United’s decision to keep Michael Carrick in charge for Saturday’s crucial trip to Chelsea, despite the club’s poor run and growing pressure on the head coach.

The defeat to Bournemouth left United just one point above the relegation zone, while the club has already considered possible replacements, including Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

Source: Legit.ng