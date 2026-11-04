New Zealand's immigration rules outline specific categories of travellers who are required to obtain a Transit Visa when passing through Auckland International Airport

Several groups of foreigners are exempt from the Transit Visa requirement, including Australian citizens and travellers from visa waiver countries

Travellers from visa waiver countries may qualify for an NZeTA as an alternative to a Transit Visa when transiting through New Zealand

New Zealand has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals must obtain a Transit Visa before passing through Auckland International Airport, while also listing a number of groups that are fully exempt from that requirement.

According to New Zealand's official immigration guidelines, transit passengers may remain in the country for a maximum of 24 hours and must stay within the airport's designated transit area throughout that period.

Who's exempt from transit visa in New Zealand?

A Transit Visa is required for any traveller who passes through Auckland International Airport and does not fall into one of the recognised exempt categories.

Specifically, the visa is not necessary for those who are:

1. New Zealand or Australian citizens or permanent residents

2. Holders of a valid New Zealand visa.

3. Those travelling on a passport from a transit visa waiver country or a standard visa waiver country

4. Those travelling to or from Australia.

5. Additional groups excluded from the Transit Visa requirement include holders of foreign passports bearing a New Zealand citizen endorsement.

6. Members or associates of scientific programmes or expeditions operating under the Antarctic Treaty.

7. Members of visiting forces travelling in the ordinary course of their duties.

Transit visa: NZeTA as alternative for some travellers

Travellers from visa waiver countries or transit visa waiver countries have the option of applying for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) rather than a Transit Visa, provided they meet the country's good character requirements.

This alternative also applies to passengers transiting through New Zealand on their way to or from Australia. Those heading to Australia, however, must also hold a valid Australian visa at the time of travel.

The distinctions matter for many African travellers who are increasingly transiting through New Zealand on long-haul routes. Understanding which category applies can determine whether a separate visa application is needed well in advance of travel or whether the NZeTA online process is sufficient.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng