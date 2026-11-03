Toke Makinwa marked her 42nd birthday in an unusual way, hiring a praise singer to bless her on her special day

The media personality shared a video dancing joyfully as the praise singer performed, dedicating the moment to God over a personal matter

Makinwa also dropped stunning birthday photos in a white dress, revealing she almost skipped the shoot entirely

Toke Makinwa is ringing in her 42nd birthday in a way that is entirely her own, and fans are here for every moment of it.

The media personality and former OAP marked the milestone by hiring a praise singer, filling her morning with songs of worship and gratitude.

Toke Makinwa's birthday celebration gets fans talking as she turns 42. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of herself dancing freely as the singer's voice filled the room, making clear this birthday celebration had a deeply spiritual dimension.

In the caption accompanying the video, Makinwa explained that the praise session was not just for show. She wrote that she owed God a very personal debt of gratitude, and this was her way of paying it forward.

"365 days around the sun. I owe God this praise over a personal matter, and I'm here to give it, for you are a good God. That second matter too dey o, but I know you will still do it. TM day, it's my birthday, and I spent my morning with my daddy."

Beyond the praise session, Makinwa also treated her followers to a separate set of birthday photos.

Dressed in a white outfit complete with a matching head tie, she looked radiant, though she admitted getting to that point was a battle of its own.

The television host revealed she very nearly cancelled the entire photoshoot, crediting her team for convincing her to go through with it and making it all come together.

Toke Makinwa celebrates 42nd birthday, reveals why she is grateful to God. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Happy birthday, Omotoke, Child of grace. The last 365 days God has carried you. I almost didn't take these pictures. I am so grateful to the team for pulling out everything to get me to do this shoot."

The birthday message doubled as a heartfelt reflection on the year gone by, with Makinwa describing herself as a "child of grace" and acknowledging that the past 365 days had not been without their challenges.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Clergy shares prophecy about Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a clergywoman had reacted to the news that Toke Makinwa was expecting a baby girl without being married to a man.

She stated that Toke was wrong to have gotten pregnant outside marriage, while warning her of the consequences of her action.

The clergy challenged her to represent God, whom she always claims to know.

Source: Legit.ng