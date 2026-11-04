A video of Olamide Baddo laughing while watching Isbae U's podcast episode featuring Sotayo Gaga circulated online after the actress posted it

Isbae U reshared the footage on Instagram on November 4, 2026, boasting that spotting Baddo watching made him a superstar

Sotayo Gaga had dropped a surprising claim about Isbae U's late father and his connection to Olamide during the episode

YBNL boss Olamide Baddo became an unlikely talking point on November 4, 2026, after comedian Isbae U posted footage of the rapper visibly entertained by his latest podcast episode.

In the clip, Olamide is seen seated, eyes fixed on a phone playing an episode of Isbae U's show "Curiosity Made Me Ask," repeatedly covering his mouth as waves of laughter took over.

Nigerian rapper Olamide Baddo attracts attention with his reaction to Sotayo Gaga's interview on Isbae U's show. Photo: olamide/sotayogaga/isbae_u

Source: Instagram

The sight of one of Nigeria's biggest rap figures clearly enjoying the content was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Sotayo Gaga shared the video on her Instagram page on November 4, tagging the show host and the rapper. She wrote:

"@isbae_u how far oooo?? @olamide is here 😜"

Isbae U did not hold back his excitement when resharing the video on his Instagram Stories, writing:

"Baddo is laughing watching my video ..... I told yall I'm a Superstar"

"@olamide is watching my Show …. Ahhhh yall are in trouble, my shoulder pad don increase 😎"

The episode in question featured Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga, with Isbae U deploying his trademark sarcastic humour to grill her about her acting career and social life, at one point calling her a gold digger.

Sotayo Gaga fired back with a story that caught many off guard. She said that Isbae U's late father, actor Kamal Adebayo, known as Sir K, had once approached her and asked her to link his son up with Olamide to help kick-start a music career.

The actress said she told the father to let Isbae U complete his education first, fondly calling Sir K "my G."

Taking his shot, Isbae U pushed her to make the connection now that he had finished school and even attempted to show off some musical ability on the spot, which only deepened the playful back-and-forth between them.

Watch Olamide Baddo's moment that got Isbae U boasting in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Olamide watching Isbae U's show

The footage of Olamide genuinely entertained quickly drew reactions from fans online:

@bigwiziii commented:

"One thing I make about this guy, baba dey always show love"

@shopa3luxury wrote:

"Shey you don see say SG no small at all 😂😂 SoteeSneh 🙌🙌"

@mr_shaydrack said:

"Sotee🙌 Maami no cap, U legit 💯❤️ baeu sef sabi ur type, him just dey whine ni.😂😂"

@beautybymira_b reacted:

"Baddo sneh 🙌🙌🙌 baddest and my beautiful gorgeous queen 😍😍🔥🔥"

@visitmas shared:

"Sotayo nah eyan Baddo - no be today!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@junior_slo45968 wrote:

"Baddo is so chill omg, the chuckles mehn😁"

@susylicious2023 added:

"Baddest guy ever liveth"

Olamide Baddo's reaction while watching Sotayo Gaga's appearance on Isbae U's show catches fans' attention. Photo: olamide/sotayogaga/isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Peller credits Olamide for his career breakthrough

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator Peller credited Olamide for giving his career a major boost through his early support and endorsement.

During a livestream with Pastor Tobi on September 6, 2026, he said Olamide’s engagement with his content brought his first 100,000 livestream views and prompted people who had previously blocked him to reach out.

Peller added that the rapper later appeared on his livestreams, gave him gifts and continued supporting him, helping him gain wider recognition in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng