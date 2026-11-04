MC Fish's girlfriend, Gbemisola, accused Nollywood actress Anita Joseph of contacting her baby daddy to gather dirt on her

Anita's sister Sandra fired back at Gbemisola on social media, calling her a 'homewrecker' and a 'side chick'

Gbemisola escalated the dispute by alerting Nigeria's cybercrime police unit over alleged bullying of herself and her underage daughter

MC Fish's girlfriend, Gbemisola, has gone public with serious allegations against Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her sister Sandra, claiming the feud has now drawn in law enforcement.

In an Instagram post on November 3, 2026, Gbemisola accused Anita Joseph of reaching out to her baby daddy to gather damaging information about her.

MC Fish’s girlfriend accuses Anita Joseph and her sister of cyberbullying, seeks police intervention. Photo: gbemso_/npf/therapywithdrsandrajoseph

Source: Instagram

According to Gbemisola, the man blocked the actress immediately.

She challenged Anita directly, writing:

"She didn't move on. She messaged my baby daddy on Saturday, trying to team up with him to look for dirty gist on me; he blocked her. Did she tell you this, or are you the one pushing her, or do you want to lie and say it didn't happen?"

Anita Joseph's sister Sandra fires back at Gbemisola

Anita Joseph's sister Sandra did not hold back in her response.

She dismissed Gbemisola as a "gutter girl" and insisted that Anita had long since moved on and had no interest in the drama. Sandra's post read in part:

"Bia, this silly gutter girl, go and smoke your stuff and stay high. Now you are fighting me, not Anita. Which baby daddy? What's my biz, biko? Are you currently high? Somebody is always chasing you; it's a sign of mental health illness, o. So you have an ex, and you won't leave another person's ex alone, Anuofia. Looks like your likes and followers have dropped; you have started again. Get out of my sight, Gbemshi. Homewrecker, what is working? Is it really working? You're so restless for a side chick; rest for Christ sake! Anita has moved on; do the same and leave us alone. Even IG is tired of you. Don't enter my comment section again, Ekwensu."

MC Fish’s girlfriend takes dispute with Anita Joseph and sister to the National Cybercrime Centre, calls for police action over alleged harassment. Photo: gbemso

Source: Instagram

Gbemisola contacts Nigerian Police's Cybercrime Unit

Gbemisola took her grievances a step further on her Instagram Stories.

She pointed out that none of the people attacking her online was in stable relationships, and went on to issue stark warnings about the safety of her daughter and husband, writing:

"Out of all the people wey dey fight me, none of them get man. Una done turn guidan angel now o. 1. If anything do my pikin war 2. Anything do my husband war 3. Anything do me war. All of dey high on Bible."

Crucially, she tagged the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) and demanded action, stating she had filed reports on two separate occasions without any response.

She wrote:

"@npf_nccc I have been under the pen of bullying since February. I have reported twice, and nothing has happened. I thought a law had been implemented for cyberbullying. My daughter is under 18, and the only crime so far is dating a man who was once married. Please look into this."

Gbemisola stressed that her underage daughter has also been targeted in the online attacks, adding urgency to her call for intervention from the cybercrime authority.

Check out screenshots of posts made by Gbemisola, Sandra and MC Fish in the Instagram post below:

MC Fish accuses Anita Joseph

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph’s ex-husband, MC Fish, made serious allegations against the actress, including claims involving a prominent clergyman and their late child.

He said he had screenshots and recorded audio of her dealings with the unnamed pastor, while also accusing her of making false claims about their finances and marriage.

MC Fish further alleged that he helped establish her car dealership connections, while Anita Joseph had yet to respond publicly.

Source: Legit.ng