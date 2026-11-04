Nigerian actress Ini Edo shared a viral video of her surprise encounter with Hollywood star Meagan Good at what appeared to be a nightlife event

Meagan Good enthusiastically co-signed Ini Edo's film Divorce Me on InAgo TV, calling it global in a clip that quickly spread online

Fans from both Nollywood and Hollywood circles flooded the comments, reacting to the unexpected crossover moment between the two actresses

Nigerian actress Ini Edo has set social media buzzing after a surprise run-in with Hollywood star Meagan Good went viral on 4 November 2025.

In a selfie-style video filmed inside what appeared to be a lively party venue with patterned ceilings and warm purple and pink ambient lighting, the two women shared a brief but energetic exchange that quickly caught the attention of fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ini Edo causes a stir online following her unexpected encounter with Meagan Good. Credit: @iniedo, @meagangood

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo, who shared the clip on her Instagram page, captioned it:

"I caught up with my girl, the beautiful @meagangood .. and ofcourse she already caught the Divorce me vibe 😁 This is the film everyone is raving about, even your favourites.. Divorce Me on Iniedotv 🙏Have a blessed night, y'all."

Meagan Good hypes Divorce Me on camera

During the video, Meagan Good appeared genuinely enthusiastic when asked about Ini Edo's project. Without skipping a beat, the American actress turned to the camera and urged viewers to check out the film.

"You need to watch Divorce Me on Ini Edo TV," Good said, adding: "You heard it from the great small people. It's global. Y'all better go watch it."

The clip offered a fun, candid promotional moment as Ini Edo also touched on her state of Lagos, describing it as "amazing" and "incredible."

Watch the moment Meagan Good co-signed Ini Edo's film:

Fans React to Ini Edo, Meagan Good moment

The unexpected pairing of the two actresses delighted fans, who flooded the comments section with excitement.

@edithokoye0096 wrote:

"I love how Ini does her things. She doesn't share too much, she just surprises us. That's a STAR right there."

@amaramadiofficial reacted:

"😍😍my childhood crushes from both worlds"

@ememinwang commented:

"Beautiful queens 🌸💕🤩"

@thaweird_virgo said:

"Megannnnn! Currently watching her on Reasonable Doubt 4🤭"

@karinapaul911 wrote:

"Megangood @ 'Think Like A Man.'"

Ini Edo's encounter with Meagan Good draws attention from fans online. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo praises Taraji P. Henson

Legit.ng also reported that Ini Edo reacted to Taraji P. Henson's role in the Hollywood hit movie, Straw.

The actress who praised the Hollywood star's acting prowess stated that she ignited a new fire in her.

According to Ini, Taraji's acting was so immersive and moving that it left her in tears.

Source: Legit.ng