Aliko Dangote has agreed to appear on Isbae U’s YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask , after the content creator approached him at an event in Lagos

The billionaire promised to visit the show but did not give a specific date for his appearance during the exchange

Dangote also said he wanted the interview to be an open forum where people could ask him questions

Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has disclosed that he will appear on content creator Isbae U’s YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, after the comedian made a direct request.

The exchange took place during an interactive session between the billionaire and Nigerian creatives in Lagos on Monday, October 19.

Aliko Dangote agrees to appear on Isbae U’s YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask. Photos: @alikodangotegcon/@isbae_u/IG.

Source: Instagram

Isbae U used the opportunity to appeal to the industrialist, explaining that many of his existing interviews were on platforms that younger Nigerians did not typically watch.

He told Dangote that it was time for the businessman, known for owning one of the world’s largest single-train refineries, to appear on a YouTube programme popular with his generation.

The content creator then asked when they could expect to have the billionaire as a guest.

What Dangote told Isbae U

Responding to the request, Dangote acknowledged that he should have been encouraged to communicate more with young Nigerians.

He placed much of the blame on his Chief Security Officer (CSO), while also mentioning Richie Shittu.

The billionaire admitted that his team should have advised him that young people were among the audiences he needed to reach.

He subsequently assured the content creator that he would honour the invitation.

“I promise you, you will see a great change. So I will come to your show,” Dangote said.

Although he agreed to appear, he did not announce a specific date for the interview.

The businessman also shared his preference for how the conversation should unfold.

“I want it to be a free forum where people can ask me questions,” he said.

Watch the X video of the interaction between Isbae U and Dangote here:

Reactions trail Dangote's response to Isbae U

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Ishaku__Audu stated:

"That would be an interesting conversation. Dangote on a major YouTube platform could give a younger generation direct insight into business, industry, and the journey behind building Africa’s biggest refinery. Hopefully, we get to see that interview soon."

@bibe_habib wrote:

"Very Smart one, bae u."

Dangote admits that his team should have advised him that young people were among the audiences he needed to reach. Photo: @alikodangote/IG.

Source: UGC

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng