Odunlade Adekola stunned fans by kneeling before his colleague Muyiwa Ademola following a movie production wrap

The behind-the-scenes footage was filmed on what appeared to be a traditional shrine-inspired set, adding to the dramatic moment

Muyiwa Ademola delivered an emotional speech thanking the cast and crew, calling it one of the best experiences of his life

A heartwarming moment between two of Yoruba Nollywood's biggest names has set social media abuzz, after Odunlade Adekola was filmed going down on his knees before his colleague Muyiwa Ademola following the completion of a movie shoot.

The footage, posted on 2 November 2026 on X, was captured inside what appeared to be a traditional shrine-inspired set, a dimly lit, rustic mud-walled structure filled with atmospheric haze and dramatic shafts of light, giving the moment an almost cinematic quality of its own.

Odunlade Adekola and Muyiwa Ademola seen at movie location as they wrap up production. Photo credit@authenticmuyi/@odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

Muyiwa Ademola's emotional tribute

Visibly moved after the wrap, Muyiwa Ademola addressed those present in a speech that had fans reaching for their tissues.

He expressed deep gratitude for the love and support shown to him during production, describing the project as a landmark in his career.

"Thank you so much. Thanks for having me. Thanks for all this love. Thanks for all the care. Thanks for everything on this earth. And I'm telling you, this is one of the best we've taken so far in my life. And because of everyone here, I live here. Thank you so much and a very special one to my darling brother for believing in me for this world," he said.

Ademola also offered prayers over the film and gave thanks to God for what he called a successful shoot.

Odunlade and Muyiwa's friendship steals the show

It was Odunlade Adekola's gesture, however, that truly caught viewers off guard. The veteran actor, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most celebrated talents, dropped to his knees before Ademola in what fans interpreted as a deeply respectful and affectionate act between two close friends and industry giants.

The clip quickly gained traction, with many pointing to the bond shared between Odunlade, Muyiwa, Femi Adebayo, and Ibrahim Chatta as one of the most wholesome friendships in Yoruba entertainment.

Watch the behind-the-scenes X moment that got everyone talking here:

Reactions from fans poured in almost immediately:

@HonitelHQ wrote:

"Battle of who go answer chairman lmao"

@Moyos_oreeoluwa commented:

"Their friendship is really beautiful. 🥹🥹"

@Dommie_gur said:

"I love Odunlade, Femi, Ibrahim and Muyiwa's friendship like kilode"

Odunlade speaks about Portable's wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odunlade shared his observation about Portable's fourth wife, Ashabi Simple, after she hugged him.

The two of them were making a movie when Ashabi suddenly became romantic with the movie star.

Odunlade asked her an important question, which made people on the movie set roll with laughter.

Source: Legit.ng