The widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings has reportedly agreed to have her husband buried at their Ibadan residence

The singer's father had earlier opposed the widow's reported preference for a cemetery burial

Toluwanisings' close associate, Lanre Alewilese, confirmed that both parties had resolved their differences

The controversy surrounding the burial arrangements of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings appears to have taken a new turn after his widow, Damilola Olayemi, reportedly agreed to a decision earlier opposed by the singer's family.

The development came amid an alleged disagreement between Damilola and her father-in-law over where the 32-year-old singer should be laid to rest.

Toluwanisings' widow is said to have agreed to bury him in his house. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The family had earlier claimed in a viral interview that the widow preferred a cemetery burial, while Toluwanisings' father wanted his son buried at their family residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The singer's father reportedly insisted that if his son could not be buried at his Ibadan home, his remains should be taken to his hometown and laid to rest close to his late mother.

Toluwanising's associate confirms resolution

However, the singer's close associate and colleague, Lanre Alewilese, has announced that the disagreement has been resolved.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, Alewilese disclosed that the widow and her father-in-law had agreed to bury the singer at his house.

He described the disagreement as a misunderstanding and urged Nigerians to allow the family to settle the matter peacefully.

"The disagreement between Toluwanisings' father and his widow has been resolved. What happened was just a misunderstanding. The duo have agreed to bury Toluwanisings at his house," he said.

Alewilese appeals to Nigerians over widow

The singer's colleague also appealed to Nigerians to stop attacking Damilola, describing her as a young woman going through a difficult period.

He said he was close to the late singer and that his wife had been accommodating, adding that members of the singer's band could attest to her character.

Alewilese urged those who genuinely loved Toluwanisings to respect his widow and allow her to grieve in peace.

Watch Toluwanising's associate's video here:

Reactions trail Toluwanising's associate's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@dressesbylami stated:

"One thing I know is that you are a true friend to him , may his soul continue to rest in peace and may God comfort Damilola and the entire family ."

@feyisayorichards wrote:

"Honestly speaking the Young widow doesn't deserve what she is going throughMay God vindicate her and grant Toluwanisings eternal rest"

Toluwanisings died on October 14 after slumping. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng