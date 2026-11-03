Three unidentified homeless men were killed at the Post Office Bus Stop on Adeola Odeku Street in Victoria Island on Sunday

CCTV footage showed two men on power bikes parking across the road before crossing to attack the victims as they slept

Lagos police confirmed the incident and said bodies were taken to Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Victoria Island, Lagos - Three unidentified homeless men were shot and killed while sleeping at the Post Office Bus Stop along Adeola Odeku Street in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, November 1, 2026

A police source said officers were alerted by a concerned member of the public who discovered the bodies early Sunday morning.

CCTV footage reportedly shows two attackers arriving on power bikes and opening fire on the victims. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the source said an anti-crime patrol team was sent to the scene, where they found the three men lying in pools of blood.

"We received a report that three men were found lying lifeless at the Post Office bus stop. Our men were dispatched to the scene, and the officers found the three men lying in pools of blood. We started preliminary enquiries with residents and members of the public," the source said.

The three victims were among roughly 10 destitute people sleeping at the bus stop at the time of the attack.

CCTV footage reveals how attack unfolded

A second source familiar with the incident said a review of closed-circuit television footage confirmed that two assailants carried out the killings.

The footage showed both men arriving on power bikes, each carrying a white box, and parking across the road before crossing over to the bus stop.

According to the source, the attackers inspected the faces of those sleeping before singling out their targets, speaking briefly with them, and then opening fire. The victims also suffered machete wounds on various parts of their bodies.

"One of the victims pleaded with the assailants not to kill him and asked that they settle their differences amicably, but he was eventually shot dead," the source said.

Investigators established that the three victims were relative newcomers to the bus stop, having only recently begun sleeping there alongside others who regularly used the spot.

Police confirm incident, investigations ongoing

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the killings. She said,

"The bodies were evacuated and deposited at the Lagos State Government's Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy. Preliminary investigations were ongoing to trace the assailants and identify the victims' families."

The identities of the three men had not been established as of the time of this report, and no arrests had been announced.

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian TikTok celebrity Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, put a smile on the face of a homeless woman living in Lagos.

Police are working to identify the men and trace the assailants; no arrests have been announced

Source: Original

Gunmen kill youth leader, injure 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed former Berom Youth Moulders-Association chairman Rwas Paul Danladi along the Gashish-Barkin Ladi road.

The BYM confirmed the killing in a statement and said two other people were injured in separate attacks across Berom communities on the same day.

The association called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to investigate and strengthen surveillance in Barkin Ladi and surrounding areas.

Source: Legit.ng