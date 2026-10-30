Akinbolusere Kayode, known as Tolufe, was found dead in his office in Igba town, Ondo State, on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Hours before his death, the 46-year-old businessman released a video speaking about his business challenges and his family

Ondo State Police Command launched an investigation and recovered two empty bottles suspected to have contained Sniper insecticide

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Igba, Ondo State - A well-known Ondo State businessman and owner of Esther Estate, Akinbolusere Kayode, popularly called Tolufe, was found dead in his office in Igba town on Thursday, October 29, 2026, hours after sharing an emotional video about his personal and business struggles.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said operatives attached to the Bolorunduro Division responded to information from members of the public.

Police investigate the cause death of Ondo businessman Akinbolusere Kayode. Photo credi: @AdegbolaJohn3

Source: Twitter

He said police operatives found the 46-year-old businessman's body at about 3pm beside a BOVAS Petrol Station in Igba. No visible marks of violence were found on his body.

Jimoh said two empty bottles suspected to have contained Sniper insecticide were recovered from a nearby bush.

The businessman's remains were deposited at the State Hospital Morgue for preservation and examination.

As reported by Daily Trust, Jimoh made this known in a statement released on Friday, October 30, 2026

The Commissioner of Police Felix Ohagwu ordered a full investigation into the cause of death and urged the public not to speculate while the inquiry is ongoing.

What Tolufe said in his final video

Before his death, Tolufe recorded and shared a video that has since spread widely on social media.

According to The Punch, he spoke openly about difficulties in his business operations, saying three machines had broken down, with two of them having only started working that same morning before developing faults.

He reflected on how he built his business through honest means, stressing that he had never relied on illegal or questionable methods to acquire his wealth.

The video also included a deeply personal message about his family. He acknowledged his wife, Akinbolusere Esther Adenike, as a key source of support throughout his journey.

the deaseced expressed regret over difficulties in their marriage, choosing to take responsibility for some of those problems rather than place blame on her.

He named his three children, Oluwafemi, Toluwani and Daniel, and declared that all his wealth and properties should go to his wife and children.

Tolufe was emphatic that his wishes regarding his assets were entirely his own and that no one had pressured him into making any such declaration.

The police investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the official cause of death.

Police react as pastor, wife found dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Celestial Church of Christ evangelist, Abidemi Odukoya, and his wife, Adenike, were found dead following a reported altercation at their home in Ogun state.

Neighbours said they were alerted by cries for help around 1 am on August 25, and found Adenike lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The Ogun police command confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of both deaths.

Source: Legit.ng