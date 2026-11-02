Japan's Immigration Services Agency published new guidelines in October 2026 outlining conditions under which foreigners could lose their permanent residency

The guidelines stem from a 2024 amendment to Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, which added new grounds for revoking permanent resident status

Japan's new permanent residency revocation rules are set to take effect on April 1, 2027, affecting foreign nationals already living in the country

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has released official guidelines confirming the circumstances under which foreign nationals could have their permanent residency revoked, with the new rules set to come into force on April 1, 2027.

The guidelines, published in October 2026, follow a 2024 amendment to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act (Cabinet Order No. 319 of 1951).

Japan confirms conditions under which permanent residency can be revoked. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

That amendment introduced Article 22-4, Paragraph 1, Items 8 and 9 of the Act as formal grounds for stripping permanent residents of their status in Japan.

What the New Japan Residency Rules Cover

The guidelines were developed in response to supplementary resolutions passed by both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.

Lawmakers directed that any revocation of permanent residency must be applied with particular care, with authorities required to weigh individual circumstances, including how settled a person is in Japan and how serious the legal violation in question is.

The stated aim is to prevent the unfair loss of rights for foreigners who have built their lives in the country, while still allowing authorities to act where the law has been breached.

Japan's government stressed that both fairness and predictability for affected individuals and related parties were central goals in drafting the document.

Public Comment Period and Timeline

Before the guidelines were finalised, Japan's immigration authorities opened a public comment period running from August 4, 2026 to September 3, 2026, inviting feedback on the draft rules.

The results of that consultation have since been published by the agency.

The Immigration Services Agency confirmed that the guidelines will officially take effect on April 1, 2027.

Foreign nationals residing in Japan on permanent resident visas, as well as those in the process of applying for such status, are advised to familiarise themselves with the new framework ahead of that date.

Japan opens 18 industries to foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced that its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme covers 18 employment fields open to foreign nationals.

The programme spans a wide range of sectors, from nursing care and construction to forestry, railway operations, and linen services.

Source: Legit.ng