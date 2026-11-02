The UK government replaced its near-automatic 5-year settlement rule with a new earned settlement model tied to earnings and character

High earners and selected public service workers like doctors and nurses could settle in as few as 3 to 5 years under the new rules

Small boat arrivals and those who breach immigration rules face waiting periods of up to 30 years before qualifying for settled status

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The UK government has scrapped the near-automatic right for migrants to gain permanent residency after five years, replacing it with a tiered system that links settlement to earnings, conduct, and contribution.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood presented the overhaul to Parliament, describing settled status as "one of the most valuable rights this country can offer" that had until now been granted almost automatically.

UK says high earners and some public service workers may qualify sooner for permanent residency. Photo credit: @andyburnham

Source: UGC

Under the new earned settlement model, how long a migrant waits will depend on what they bring to the country and whether they have followed the rules.

This was contained in a statement published on the UK government’s website by the Home Office on Monday, November 2, 2026.

How new UK settlement tiers work

The highest earners will qualify for settlement after just three years. Those earning above £50,271 annually, alongside certain public service workers such as doctors, nurses, and teachers, will be eligible after five years.

All other migrants will face a new default waiting period of ten years, while anyone who has broken immigration rules will not be considered for settlement until at least twenty years have passed.

Before any application is assessed, four conditions must be met regardless of when a person arrived. These are a clean criminal record, English proficiency equivalent to A-Level standard, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a sustained record of National Insurance contributions.

Care workers who came to Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic and met their visa terms while earning at least £25,000 a year will be allowed to settle after five years, in recognition of their contribution during a difficult period.

Those who fall short of that threshold will be offered a fresh five-year visa and can apply for settlement only after completing it.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed the changes, saying the system must be "based on control, contribution, and which rewards those who play by the rules."

He added that Brexit had led the previous government to lose control of migration, describing Home Secretary Mahmood as "gripping this problem."

Refugees and small boat arrivals

The policy also sets new terms for refugees. Those who came through official, government-approved routes can settle after five years, while others will wait twenty years, reduced to ten if they work or study.

Anyone who entered the UK by small boat or other hidden means faces an additional ten-year penalty on top of whatever waiting period would otherwise apply, potentially pushing their wait to thirty years.

The government said settled status already held by individuals will not be removed. British citizens' family members, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), and armed forces personnel will keep their existing pathways.

Officials estimated that more than 500,000 people will now wait longer than five years to settle, a change the government said would save billions from the welfare bill while ensuring no one is forced to leave the country.

UK settlement wait hits 10 years for immigranst to get permanent residency. Photo credit: @andyburnham

Source: UGC

UK unveils post-study visa rule affecting Nigerian students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK announced plans to keep the two-year Graduate visa for graduates of select universities while cutting it to 18 months for others from January 2027.

The change introduces a two-tier system where the university an international student attends could determine how long they stay in Britain after graduating.

Nigeria ranked third among the UK's largest sources of international students, with over 26,000 sponsored study visas issued to Nigerians in the year ending June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng