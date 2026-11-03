CD Tenerife confirmed the death of 30-year-old striker Jesús de Miguel following a collision during their La Liga 2 fixture against FC Andorra on Monday

De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch after taking a heavy blow to the chest, with paramedics spending nearly 20 minutes treating him before the match was abandoned

The club released a statement early Tuesday morning confirming the news, with the player's family asking for privacy during what they described as terrible moments

CD Tenerife have confirmed that striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 AM local time, hours after collapsing during their La Liga 2 fixture against FC Andorra at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The 30-year-old forward went into cardiac arrest during the closing stages of a match that finished level at 2-2, having received a heavy blow to the chest from FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono as both players competed for a loose ball in midfield.

CD Tenerife have confirmed the tragic death of 30-year-old striker Jesus de Miguel following an on-pitch collision. Photo credit: CD Tenerife

Source: Twitter

Horrific scenes at the Estadio Heliodoro

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch immediately after De Miguel collapsed, intubating him on the turf before carrying him off on a stretcher, GOAL reports.

Paramedics worked on him for close to 20 minutes, administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation as he was transferred to hospital.

Referee officials permanently abandoned the match in the 108th minute, with the scoreline still level.

De Miguel was taken by ambulance to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, where Tenerife initially reported he was "stable, despite the severity of his condition" in the intensive care unit, Sportstar reports.

An overnight update posted on X by the club, however, said his neurological condition had deteriorated, setting the stage for the tragic confirmation that followed.

Tenerife release statement on De Miguel's death

Writing on X early Tuesday morning, CD Tenerife announced:

"Devastated by grief, with a lump in our throats and in disbelief that this could be true, CD Tenerife deeply regret to announce the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 AM."

The club extended their condolences to the player's family, adding in the same statement:

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this profound sorrow. We stand beside his heartbroken family, his loved ones, and the entire tinerfenista community who mourn this cruel loss today."

De Miguel's family also used the statement to acknowledge the outpouring of messages from supporters, while asking that their privacy be respected.

"The family of Jesus de Miguel wishes to thank everyone for each and every message of support received, while sincerely requesting the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible moments. RIP," the club wrote.

Spanish football mourns De Miguel

The news triggered widespread grief across Spanish football, with tributes arriving from clubs and supporters throughout the country.

De Miguel had started his senior career with Leganés B in 2015 and went on to represent eight other clubs before signing for Tenerife last year.

League officials are expected to work closely with the Canary Islands club in the coming days on decisions about upcoming fixtures and appropriate memorials to honour the late forward.

Adams laid to rest after tragic death

In another development, Legit.ng reported South Africa bid farewell to Jayden Adams on Sunday, July 25, at a deeply moving funeral service held in Stellenbosch, where family members, club teammates, football administrators and government officials gathered to honour the 25-year-old midfielder.

The ceremony drew mourners from across the football community, with grief clearly visible throughout the service.

Source: Legit.ng