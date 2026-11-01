Blessing CEO Recalls Late Son's Dream About His Death, Shares Who He Told Before His Passing
- Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing CEO has paid an emotional tribute to her nine-year-old son, Bryan, following his death
- The influencer said she had bought an iPad and a bicycle she had promised him, but would no longer be able to give him the gifts
- She also recalled that Bryan had once spoken about dreaming of his own death to his brother, aunt and grandfather
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Nigerian relationship therapist and influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has shared an emotional tribute to her late nine-year-old son, Bryan.
The grieving mother took to Instagram on Sunday to express how deeply she misses the little boy, recalling some of his admirable qualities and the promises she had made to him.
In an emotional message, the therapist disclosed that she had bought an iPad and a bicycle she had earlier promised Bryan.
However, the gifts would no longer reach him as she had hoped, leaving her with painful reminders of the things they would have shared.
Blessing CEO remembers her son's special qualities
Describing Bryan, the relationship therapist said she would forever remember him as selfless, kind, outspoken, bold, and intelligent.
She also expressed her determination to carry his memories wherever she goes, despite the pain of losing him.
“I miss you my baby, I will never recover from this shock. Rest on my guardian angel. Bryan. Sleep well my Dum Dum, mummy loves and miss you. Everywhere is so cold and quiet,” she wrote.
Blessing further said she knew her son was in heaven and hoped to make him proud through the life she would continue to live.
What Blessing CEO said about her son's dream
The influencer also shared a particularly emotional detail about Bryan, saying he once told his brother Darell, her sister Precious, and her father that he had dreamt about dying.
According to her, her sister and the other family members prayed for him after he shared the dream.
Read the Instagram post of Blessing CEO here:
Reactions trail Blessing CEO's post
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@famousblogng stated:
"No parent should ever have to go through this kind of pain. Rest in peace, Bryan. This kind of loss leaves a pain that never truly goes away. May God continue to give you strength, Blessing. My deepest condolences."
@stephaniedike wrote:
"I am deeply sorry for your loss dear.No parent should ever have to experience the pain of losing a child. May God grant you the strength to bear this heartbreaking loss and give you comfort in this difficult time. May his beautiful soul rest in perfect peace"
Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show
Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.
During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.
She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.