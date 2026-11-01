Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing CEO has paid an emotional tribute to her nine-year-old son, Bryan, following his death

The influencer said she had bought an iPad and a bicycle she had promised him, but would no longer be able to give him the gifts

She also recalled that Bryan had once spoken about dreaming of his own death to his brother, aunt and grandfather

Nigerian relationship therapist and influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has shared an emotional tribute to her late nine-year-old son, Bryan.

The grieving mother took to Instagram on Sunday to express how deeply she misses the little boy, recalling some of his admirable qualities and the promises she had made to him.

In an emotional message, the therapist disclosed that she had bought an iPad and a bicycle she had earlier promised Bryan.

Blessing CEO shares how much she misses her late son. Photos: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the gifts would no longer reach him as she had hoped, leaving her with painful reminders of the things they would have shared.

Blessing CEO remembers her son's special qualities

Describing Bryan, the relationship therapist said she would forever remember him as selfless, kind, outspoken, bold, and intelligent.

She also expressed her determination to carry his memories wherever she goes, despite the pain of losing him.

“I miss you my baby, I will never recover from this shock. Rest on my guardian angel. Bryan. Sleep well my Dum Dum, mummy loves and miss you. Everywhere is so cold and quiet,” she wrote.

Blessing further said she knew her son was in heaven and hoped to make him proud through the life she would continue to live.

What Blessing CEO said about her son's dream

The influencer also shared a particularly emotional detail about Bryan, saying he once told his brother Darell, her sister Precious, and her father that he had dreamt about dying.

According to her, her sister and the other family members prayed for him after he shared the dream.

Read the Instagram post of Blessing CEO here:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@famousblogng stated:

"No parent should ever have to go through this kind of pain. Rest in peace, Bryan. This kind of loss leaves a pain that never truly goes away. May God continue to give you strength, Blessing. My deepest condolences."

@stephaniedike wrote:

"I am deeply sorry for your loss dear.No parent should ever have to experience the pain of losing a child. May God grant you the strength to bear this heartbreaking loss and give you comfort in this difficult time. May his beautiful soul rest in perfect peace"

Blessing CEO says that her late son first dreamt of his death. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng