The NSCDC Mining Marshals carried out fresh enforcement operations at mining sites in Nasarawa State alongside federal regulators

Mining Marshals Commander ACC Attah John Onoja warned that enforcement will continue across Nigeria without a fixed schedule

The NSCDC said all mining operators must hold valid licences and meet safety requirements before beginning any mining activity

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have stepped up enforcement activities across mining sites in Nigeria, targeting illegal mining, revenue leakages and non-compliance with safety regulations.

The most recent operation took place in Nasarawa state, where the Mining Marshals worked alongside the Federal Mines Officer and the state's mining regulation team to check whether operators were meeting established legal and safety requirements, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The NSCDC Mining Marshals Commander, ACC Attah John Onoja, warns mining operators to comply with licensing and safety regulations. Photo: NSCDC Mining Marshals

Source: UGC

NSCDC Commander Warns Operators

The commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC Attah John Onoja, said enforcement will continue in different parts of the country without a fixed or predictable sequence. He made clear that mining operators are required to hold valid licences and satisfy all regulatory conditions before any activity begins on a site.

Onoja also stressed the need for regular inspections of active mining sites to sustain safety compliance. He said strict adherence to these rules is essential to preventing deaths, reducing the risk of mine collapses and shielding workers and nearby communities from operational hazards.

"Violations of applicable laws and regulations would attract appropriate enforcement action," the Commander warned, urging all stakeholders in the sector to prioritise lawful and responsible mining practices.

NSCDC: Broader Enforcement Push

Onoja said the intensified operations align with the priorities of NSCDC Commandant-General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who has directed the Corps to support the policy goals of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake. Those goals include cracking down on illegal mining, closing gaps that allow revenue to leak from the sector, encouraging safe practices and building investor confidence in Nigeria's solid minerals industry.

The NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country's mineral resources, tightening regulatory compliance and working towards a more transparent and investment-friendly environment for the sector.

Mining Marshals Commander Makes Case for Mineral Wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Onoja called on Nigeria to adopt what he described as "Strategic Resource Nationalism" as a way to build a stronger economy and reduce the country's long-standing dependence on crude oil.

He made the call on Thursday, October 1, while delivering a keynote address at the 4th Nigerian Nation Builders Annual Conference in Abuja. The event was themed "Effective Harnessing and Utilisation of Solid Minerals as Panacea for Nation Building in Nigeria," and brought together participants from government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

Source: Legit.ng