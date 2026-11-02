American music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had his projected prison release date moved forward by more than three weeks

The US Bureau of Prisons now lists February 6, 2028, as his expected release date instead of March 2, 2028

The development came after his reported disciplinary troubles at FCI Fort Dix, including a spell in solitary confinement and a transfer to another correctional facility

American music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has received an unexpected update about his prison sentence, with his projected release date moved forward by more than three weeks.

According to TMZ, the US Bureau of Prisons has changed the rapper's expected release date from March 2, 2028, to February 6, 2028.

Diddy will now be released from prison on February 6, 2028. Photos: @diddy/IG.

Source: Instagram

The latest adjustment means the rapper could leave prison earlier than previously anticipated, although the date remains a projected release date.

The rapper has reportedly had several changes to his release timeline in recent months, with previous dates including January 21, February 5, and February 20.

Diddy's prison troubles before release date update

The latest development comes after a difficult period for the music executive while he was held at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to reports, Diddy was placed in solitary confinement over alleged prison rule violations involving fights and the use of unauthorised mobile phones.

NBC News also reported that he enjoyed preferential treatment at the facility, allegedly paying fellow inmates to provide massages, prepare his meals, and handle some of his chores.

He was subsequently transferred to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

Why Diddy is serving a prison sentence

The rapper was found guilty by a jury in 2025 on two counts under the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for selling bodies.

However, he was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and laundering charges.

A judge sentenced him to 50 months in federal prison.

With his projected release date now moved to February 6, 2028, the music mogul has received a significant change to his expected time behind bars.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison. Photo: @diddy/IG.

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng