Pope Leo XIV cast a mail-in ballot in Chicago under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost, making history as the first American pope to vote

The Vatican confirmed the vote but did not reveal which candidates Leo supported in the November 3 midterm elections

Leo's vote came weeks after he had surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung following a lung cancer diagnosis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV has cast a mail-in ballot in the United States midterm elections, the Vatican press office confirmed on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The voting marked an unprecedented moment for the 71-year-old Chicago-born pontiff.

As reported by Reuters, Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to cast ballot in US election.

"In keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago," the Vatican said.

"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes."

The Vatican did not disclose which candidates Leo supported. According to the Will County Clerk's website, the pope voted under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost.

Legit.ng reports that early voting is already underway ahead of the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections, with over 100 million Americans expected to cast ballots.

Pope Leo's history with US politics

Leo, elected in May 2025 to lead the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church, has at times been at odds with President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump publicly criticised the pope early in his papacy, describing him as "weak" and "terrible" on crime.

The pontiff, for his part, said in March that God rejects the prayers of those who start wars and have "hands full of blood." In April, he called Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilisation unacceptable and declined an invitation to join the US president's "Board of Peace" initiative for Gaza.

Leo has also urged a "deep reflection" on how migrants are treated in the United States.

Illinois, where Leo's vote was cast, is a solidly Democratic state. On November 3, voters there will choose a successor for retiring US Senator D!ck Durbin and decide whether to return Governor JB Pritzker to office for another term.

More broadly, Trump's declining popularity is seen as a drag on Republican prospects of retaining their congressional majorities, with voters expressing frustration over the high cost of living and the ongoing Iran war.

Leo's health, travel plans

The pope's vote comes as he continues to recover from a significant medical procedure. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung on October 13 after he was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. His doctors said he would not require further therapy.

Despite the diagnosis, Leo is scheduled to travel to South America next week.

US midterm elections 2026: Nigerian-American candidates to watch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that five Nigerian-American candidates secured spots on the 2026 US midterm ballot across races in Maryland, Washington DC, Georgia, and Texas.

The candidates are contesting seats ranging from local government to state legislature, showing the growing political reach of Nigerian-Americans in the US.

At least two of the five candidates won Democratic primaries and will face Republican opponents in the general election.

Source: Legit.ng