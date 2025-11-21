Odunlade Adekola opened up about feeling abandoned by colleagues ahead of his new cinema release

Actor Odunlade Adekola had an emotional moment during a video call with Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold, popularly known as AG Baby, where he revealed his disappointment about the lack of support from his colleagues.

The actor, who was attacked by a cow, has been on an aggressive publicity run for his upcoming cinema film “Warlord Olori Ogun.”

However, according to him, the industry hasn’t provided him with the backing he expected.

During the call, Odunlade admitted that he felt alone promoting a project he poured his heart into.

This confession prompted Adekunle Gold to ask:

“Are you no longer a good person? Why are people not supporting you?”

He insisted he was still the same person who had always uplifted others.

After listening to Odunlade, Adekunle Gold told the actor to keep pushing his movie regardless of who shows up and who doesn’t.

And then, just when Odunlade thought the conversation was over, AG Baby made a surprising offer.

The singer challenged the actor to present three people who are NOT family members who can correctly spell the movie title: “Warlord Olori Ogun.”

If they pass the test, the singer promised to add to the funds needed for the movie premiere.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to AG Baby, Adekunle Gold's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@adeola_daud:

"One of the best PR have seen lately ...God bless ur hustle sir oga mi atata"

official_bollekstiches:

"Chai. Now men supporting men is evolving greatly. Thank you so much AG Baby @adekunlegold"

@ayomidethecreator:

“AG Baby no dey disappoint. He play, he tease, but he still support like a real one.”

@official_kemikoko:

“Odunlade has given Nollywood too much joy. His colleagues should stand by him now.”

@tunde_wave:

“This spelling challenge go shock many o. ‘Warlord Olori Ogun’ no be beans to spell.”

@ms_happiness__:

“Love how AG Baby asked the tough question but still showed him big love. That’s friendship.”

@ibrahimtalksreal:

“Odunlade no suppose dey feel unsupported. Nollywood stars need to back each other more.”

