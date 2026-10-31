Canada's IRCC has published official criteria that allow foreign nationals to obtain Canadian citizenship through service in the Canadian Armed Forces

Applicants must be permanent residents, meet a military service requirement, and demonstrate knowledge of an official language and civic responsibilities

Applications from Canadian Armed Forces members are processed on a priority basis, giving military applicants an advantage over regular citizenship streams

Canada has outlined the specific requirements foreign nationals must meet to qualify for Canadian citizenship through service in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), offering eligible military members a distinct, accelerated route to citizenship.

The policy, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), reflects amendments to the Citizenship Act that came into force on two separate dates: 19 June 2014 and 11 June 2015. Applications submitted under this pathway are handled on a priority basis, meaning eligible CAF members move through the process faster than applicants on standard citizenship streams.

Canada sets the criteria to obtain citizenship through the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for military citizenship pathway

To be considered:

1. An applicant must be a permanent resident of Canada with no unfulfilled conditions attached to that status.

2. If the individual has already left the military, they must have been honourably released. Alternatively, a person attached or seconded to the CAF may also apply without holding permanent resident status.

3. Beyond the military-specific conditions, applicants must be at least 18 years old

4. Applicants must meet a service requirement, demonstrate proficiency in English or French, and show knowledge of Canada's rights, responsibilities, and privileges as outlined in the citizenship test.

5. Applicants must not be under a removal order at the time they apply.

6. Applicants who submit after 11 June 2015 and hold permanent resident status must also meet their Canadian income tax filing obligations.

Recognised route for African immigrants in Canada

For African immigrants already living in Canada as permanent residents who have joined, or are considering joining, the CAF, this pathway offers a concrete, structured route to full citizenship. The priority processing benefit is particularly significant, as standard citizenship applications can take considerably longer to finalise.

IRCC notes that the policy is available as a courtesy to stakeholders, with full operational details intended primarily for IRCC staff administering applications.

Read the full IRCC policy on citizenship grants for Canadian Armed Forces members.

Canada: Conditions for permanent residents to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned three conditions permanent residents must meet to join the Canadian Armed Forces.

Applicants must commit to seeking citizenship once eligible, meet a special need in the military and pass a national-interest assessment. They must also meet character and security rules, including having no outstanding obligations to the judicial system.

Source: Legit.ng