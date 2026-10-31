Qatar's government outlined official public holidays and leave rights covering religious celebrations, national day, and employer-granted rest days

Muslim workers in Qatar are entitled to up to 20 days of unpaid leave once in their career to perform the Hajj pilgrimage

Pregnant workers and new mothers receive specific protections including paid maternity leave and a daily nursing break under Qatari labour law

Qatar has published a full breakdown of the public holidays and leave entitlements that all workers in the country are guaranteed under its labour regulations, covering religious observances, national events, and family-related absences.

According to Articles 78 to 85 and 96 to 97 of Qatar's labour law, workers are entitled to paid leave on the following occasions: three working days for Eid Al-Fitr, three working days for Eid Al-Adha, and one working day on Qatar National Day, which falls on December 18.

Qatar published a full guide to worker leave rights, detailing public holidays, Hajj leave, maternity benefits, and protections for employees. Credit: AFP/Getty

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Employers are also required to grant an additional three working days of leave as determined at their discretion.

Leave entitlements for Muslim workers

Muslim employees have a separate provision under the law. They may take up to 20 days of unpaid leave at any point during their employment specifically to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

This exemption applies only once throughout the entire duration of their service with any given employer.

Allowance for food and accommodation for Qatar workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that employers in Qatar are required to support workers with accommodation and food benefits in line with local legal requirements. These provisions are designed to help ensure employees receive essential support for their living needs.

Source: Legit.ng