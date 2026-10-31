Nollywood actress Lola Idije has advised against pressuring women to get married early, saying some are destined to marry at 40 or 50

The actress defended single mothers, noting that not every woman raising children without a husband deliberately chose that situation

Lola questioned how society could be certain that women who marry at 20 would not end up with the wrong partners

Veteran Nollywood actress Lola Idije has shared her thoughts on the pressure women face to get married early, offering a different perspective on marriage, motherhood and single parenthood.

The actress argued that women should not be judged based on their marital status, noting that some may not find husbands until they are 40 or even 50.

Lola Idije questions the expectation that women must get married at a young age. Photos: @lolaidije/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lola made this known during her appearance on the Africanlist Podcast, where she spoke about the challenges women face while raising children without the support of a husband.

Lola Idije speaks on women marrying at 40, 50

During the conversation, the actress questioned the expectation that women must get married at a young age.

According to her, not every woman is destined to marry early, and society should allow people to follow their individual paths without unnecessary pressure.

The actress also challenged the idea that getting married at 20 automatically guarantees a successful marriage.

“But if you start pressuring them at 20, how can you be sure that they won’t marry the wrong person?” she asked.

Lola Idije defends single mothers

Beyond marriage, Lola also addressed the situation of women who raise their children without husbands.

She explained that some women become single mothers because of circumstances beyond their control and should not automatically be blamed for their situations.

“Not everybody will have a husband to help them raise their children. So women have to carry their burden alone. Not all of them choose that life,” she said.

The actress maintained that a woman's inability to raise her children alongside a husband does not make her irresponsible.

She further noted that motherhood can influence a woman's personality, adding: “When women start giving birth, they become softer.”

Watch the X video of Lola Idije's interview here:

Lola Idije challenges the idea that marrying at 20 automatically guarantees marital success. Photo: @lolaidije/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lola Idije marks birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lola Idije celebrated her birthday in style. The actress shared new photos of herself on her verified Instagram page to celebrate her new year.

Lola chose to wear a beautiful velvet dress, laced with stones design for her photoshoot when people of her age could have preferred traditional attire.

Source: Legit.ng