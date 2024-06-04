Saida BOJ has resumed her controversial talk on social media after she regained her 1.3m TikTok account

She was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast, Moment with Blessing CEO where she said men must have N50million before they think about marriage

According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses which includes taking care of children and their mother

Controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has stated that men should not think about marriage if they don't have 50million in their accounts.

Legit.ng had reported that the social influencer had regained her social media pages. Her 1.3m users on TikTok was the first to be regained.

Saida BOJ was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast, Moment with Blessing CEO, where she said men must be considerate because marriage was not a child's play.

Saida BOJ slams men about marriage. Photo credit @saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ list why men must have money

Defending her speech on the podcast, she listed the things the money would be used for. According to her, children and women's expenses would take the bulk of the money.

She noted that the man may be lucky to marry an understanding woman, but she explained that she does not advise any woman to be an understanding wife.

Recall that the influencer had trended after she claimed men must pay for her beauty before they can come in between her legs.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Blessing CEO and Saida BOJ on the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@ayo_eximius:

"So many strange people in this Zucks House sha. Sigh."

@ayo_eximius:

"You mention figures carelessly when you don’t work hard or know the real value of money."

@brendanukagod__:

"Your father get 50m when he marry your mama...up till now, your father get 50m?"

@_prelovedbycoco_:

"She knows what to say to trigger everyone’s reaction."

@talk2acounselor:

"These 2 ladies should be my clients, getting therapeutic help. Am happy to help them on Pro Bono."

@jbabyrecipes:

"When you are from a poor family and you are not intelligent then you feel a man becomes your source of income… all this girl talk about is man and money outside this no any intellectual statement coming out from her."

@king_jessie001':

"Birds of the same feather flocking together."

@ike_blinks:

"Help me tell am make she open comment section abeg."

@carido_chief_priest:

"Coming out from a girl that lives with 8 of her siblings and their parents in a room and parlour. This girl is just looking for attention I pity any one that takes her serous . I'm sure she's even the one paying bills for her boyfriend,( if she is lucky to have any had one."

Saida BOJ slams Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian skit maker Dat Warri Girl was one of those who criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed Saida BOJ and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, Saida BOJ retaliated with a 2 minutes, 27 seconds video, hurling shades at the content creator and warning her never to put her mouth in her business

