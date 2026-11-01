From January 2027, most UK graduates will get 18 months to work, while some university graduates may qualify for two years

Nigerian students may need to weigh universities’ immigration records and graduate job outcomes when choosing where to study

Britain also plans to expand its High Potential Individual visa and give some skilled workers more time to find new jobs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has announced a new two-tier post-study work visa arrangement that could allow international graduates, including Nigerians, to remain and work in Britain for up to two years, depending on the university they attended.

The policy partially reverses an earlier decision to reduce the duration of the Graduate visa from two years to 18 months, offering relief to some international students planning to build careers in Britain after graduation.

Nigerians are affected as the UK unveils a new post-study work visa for Africans. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

Under the revised arrangement outlined in the UK's 2026 Budget, graduates of universities with strong immigration compliance records and favourable employment outcomes will qualify for a two-year stay.

However, graduates from institutions that fail to meet the government's requirements could face a shorter 18-month period.

The development could significantly influence university choices among Nigerian and other African students seeking overseas education and employment opportunities.

New UK visa rules begin January 2027

The changes are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, when the standard Graduate visa for bachelor's and master's degree holders will be reduced from 24 months to 18 months.

Doctoral graduates will retain their existing three-year post-study work entitlement.

However, the British government has introduced an exception for graduates from universities demonstrating strong immigration compliance and positive labour market outcomes.

The Budget document stated:

"The government will also increase the duration of the Graduate visa to two years for graduates from high compliance universities where there are strong labour market outcomes."

The government has yet to publish the list of eligible universities or explain the precise criteria for determining which institutions qualify.

Nigerian students face tougher university choices

The policy carries significant implications for Nigerians, who remain among the largest groups of international students studying in Britain.

According to UK immigration figures cited in the report, Nigeria ranked third among countries receiving sponsored study visas in the year ending June 2026, behind China and India.

During the period, 26,060 Nigerian main applicants received sponsored study visas.

Additionally, 20,604 Nigerian nationals obtained permission under the Graduate route, making Nigeria the third-largest beneficiary of the programme.

For many Nigerian families investing substantial resources in British education, the duration of post-study employment opportunities remains an important consideration.

The new arrangement means students may need to consider a university's immigration compliance status and graduate employment record alongside tuition fees, academic reputation and location.

What Nigerian graduates should know

The Graduate visa allows eligible international students to work or seek employment in Britain without immediately securing employer sponsorship.

However, the visa cannot be extended.

Graduates hoping to remain in the UK beyond their permitted stay must switch to another qualifying immigration category, such as the Skilled Worker visa.

Under the announced timetable, eligible applicants submitting Graduate visa applications before January 1, 2027, remain covered by the existing duration rules, Business Insider Africa reports.

The UK unveils new post-study visa route for Nigerians and other Africans. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

UK expands opportunities for skilled workers

Meanwhile, Britain is also planning to expand its High Potential Individual visa route to graduates of the world's top 150 universities.

The programme enables eligible graduates of leading overseas institutions to relocate to Britain without securing employment beforehand.

The government also intends to give certain highly skilled sponsored workers up to six months to secure alternative employment when their existing sponsorship ends.

Together, the measures signal Britain's increasingly selective immigration approach, tightening some migration pathways while preserving opportunities for graduates and professionals with qualifications considered valuable to its economy.

UK lists over 30 visa routes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Home Office has published a detailed consultation document listing more than 30 visa routes through which migrants can qualify for permanent residency, also known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), under a reformed settlement framework.

The document, presented to Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, confirms that out of nearly 70 immigration routes within the UK's Immigration Rules, approximately 40 lead to settlement.

Source: Legit.ng