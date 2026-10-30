Ogbomoso-based Pastor Joel Adedeji opened up about his decision to engage in money rituals in his younger years during a BBC Yoruba interview

The pastor said he enjoyed the wealth for four to five years before serious consequences began catching up with him

Pastor Adedeji recounted a devastating accident involving his own car that ultimately led to the amputation of his leg

An Ogbomoso-based pastor has spoken candidly about a dark chapter from his past, one where his desperation for wealth led him down a path he now deeply regrets.

Pastor Joel Olasunkanmi Adedeji, also known as Eni-Olorun-O-Pa, in an interview with BBC Yoruba on October 30, 2026, narrated how he turned to a herbalist many years ago while searching for a better life.

Pastor Joel Adedeji speaks about his past involvement in money rituals and his journey to Christianity. Photo: joel.olasunkanmi.505

Source: Facebook

The herbalist gave him specific instructions involving a woman, directing him to have intimacy with her and use a piece of cloth to wipe her private part afterwards.

In his own words:

"The baba said I should look for someone I like and have intimacy with her and use a cloth to clean her private part once I am done. After I did that, truly money came, honestly, then he asked me to bring more."

The warning Pastor Joel Adedeji could not ignore

After Pastor Joel Adedeji carried out the herbalist's additional demands, the man issued a chilling warning: the money would never be used to buy a car or build a house.

For roughly four to five years, the pastor said he lived well and enjoyed the financial rewards. Then things began to unravel.

The most harrowing moment came in the form of a road accident.

What made it particularly painful was that the vehicle which struck him was one he had lent money to someone else to purchase; his own car, driven by another person, became the instrument of his suffering.

He recalled waking up in hospital the following day only to discover that his leg had already been amputated.

Pastor Adedeji's message to young Nigerians

Closing his account, Pastor Adedeji directed a word of caution at young people, urging them to exercise patience and trust the process of life.

He stressed that genuine blessings are not things that can be rushed or manufactured through shortcuts.

Watch Pastor Joel Adedeji speak about his life before accepting Jesus Christ in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Joel Adedeji's revelation

His story drew a wave of reactions online. Here is what some social media users had to say:

@sunnepapa_2t commented:

"Money wey you no fit use build house neither buy car, so what's the point of the money."

@queenesta_larry wrote:

"So where is the woman you use now?"

@ash__shakur__ said:

"Confessional statement. He should be prosecuted for this crime against the lady in question."

@unbotheredjahsmine reacted:

"So wetin we watch for Yoruba film na true sha 😂😂"

@tolafakunmoju shared:

"Vanity upon Vanity all is Vanity 🔥🔥🔥"

Pastor Joel Adedeji recounts how his involvement in money rituals affects his life after years of enjoying wealth. Photo: joel.olasunkanmi.505

Source: Facebook

Odumeje recounts his life as a fighter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje explained that he was once a notorious fighter who received payment to settle confrontations in Onitsha.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, the cleric recalled how he later embraced Christianity and began preaching on the streets with a megaphone, despite being mocked by his former associates.

He also recounted how some of them seized his Bible and megaphone and assaulted him, but said his faith remained strong.

Source: Legit.ng