Laila Charani posted an adorable video on Instagram showing a warm family moment at her home on Saturday, October 30, 2026

Ned Nwoko was caught on camera playing with his children before walking over to give Laila a tender peck

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet reactions after Laila's caption about cherishing family laughter

Laila Charani has given fans a rare and heartwarming peek into her home life, sharing a video that captured what she described as her "happy place."

The wife of Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko posted the clip to her Instagram page on Saturday, 30 October 2026.

Ned Nwoko's 5th wife, Laila Charani, speaks about her happy place and why she calls it so. Photo credit@mscharani

Source: Instagram

In it, she was seen walking into their home to find her husband already in a playful mood, hugging Regina Daniels' eldest son before Laila settled into her seat.

Ned then made his way over to her and gave her a gentle peck, and the moment did not go unnoticed by the person behind the camera, who excitedly called out that she had caught it on film.

Laila Charani shares a lovely video of her family as she gets home. Photo credit@mscharani

Source: Instagram

Both Laila and Ned burst into laughter at the announcement, turning the candid moment into something even more endearing.

In her caption, Laila credited the photographer for preserving the memory, writing:

"Family, my happy place. Beyond the beautiful moments, it's the laughter we share, the little memories we create, and the joy of having each other. @drachibrand. Thank you for capturing these beautiful moments."

Here is the Instagram video shared by Laila Charani about her family:

Fans React to Laila Charani's Family Clip

The video clearly struck a chord, drawing an outpouring of warm comments from followers who were moved by the genuine, unscripted affection on display.

@dobi9024 wrote:

"You are a beautiful person Laila and you deserve all the best. You have a beautiful family"

@tenhlanhla_khumalo commented:

"Oh Laila such a sweet and calm woman you are "

@star_lavvie admitted:

"I watched this unhealthy times"

@official_nancy_ada shared:

"Keep being yourself my darling, I love you so much."

@ada.igwe.507464 advised:

"Enjoy your husband no room for drama ❤️"

@drachibrand, the photographer featured in the caption, also weighed in with a pointed observation:

"Na wife wey calm down go enjoy."

Not everyone kept things entirely sentimental. @xtacy_xtitchesfashionhome raised a cheeky question:

"Una don dey look camera before una kiss una spouse? To make sure the camera captured the scene."

Meanwhile, @mihz_melzy could not resist noting Ned's first move upon Laila's arrival: "Abeg why d amn run go hug gina son, i knw he luvs his kids bt why d rush hug"

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other. Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng