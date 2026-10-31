Ned Nwoko's 5th Wife, Laila Charani Shares Sweet Family Video, Husband Gives Her Peck
- Laila Charani posted an adorable video on Instagram showing a warm family moment at her home on Saturday, October 30, 2026
- Ned Nwoko was caught on camera playing with his children before walking over to give Laila a tender peck
- Fans flooded the comments section with sweet reactions after Laila's caption about cherishing family laughter
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Laila Charani has given fans a rare and heartwarming peek into her home life, sharing a video that captured what she described as her "happy place."
The wife of Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko posted the clip to her Instagram page on Saturday, 30 October 2026.
In it, she was seen walking into their home to find her husband already in a playful mood, hugging Regina Daniels' eldest son before Laila settled into her seat.
Ned then made his way over to her and gave her a gentle peck, and the moment did not go unnoticed by the person behind the camera, who excitedly called out that she had caught it on film.
Both Laila and Ned burst into laughter at the announcement, turning the candid moment into something even more endearing.
In her caption, Laila credited the photographer for preserving the memory, writing:
"Family, my happy place. Beyond the beautiful moments, it's the laughter we share, the little memories we create, and the joy of having each other. @drachibrand. Thank you for capturing these beautiful moments."
Here is the Instagram video shared by Laila Charani about her family:
Fans React to Laila Charani's Family Clip
The video clearly struck a chord, drawing an outpouring of warm comments from followers who were moved by the genuine, unscripted affection on display.
@dobi9024 wrote:
"You are a beautiful person Laila and you deserve all the best. You have a beautiful family"
@tenhlanhla_khumalo commented:
"Oh Laila such a sweet and calm woman you are "
@star_lavvie admitted:
"I watched this unhealthy times"
@official_nancy_ada shared:
"Keep being yourself my darling, I love you so much."
@ada.igwe.507464 advised:
"Enjoy your husband no room for drama ❤️"
@drachibrand, the photographer featured in the caption, also weighed in with a pointed observation:
"Na wife wey calm down go enjoy."
Not everyone kept things entirely sentimental. @xtacy_xtitchesfashionhome raised a cheeky question:
"Una don dey look camera before una kiss una spouse? To make sure the camera captured the scene."
Meanwhile, @mihz_melzy could not resist noting Ned's first move upon Laila's arrival: "Abeg why d amn run go hug gina son, i knw he luvs his kids bt why d rush hug"
Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other
Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.
The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other. Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng