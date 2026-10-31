The death of gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14, 2026, triggered allegations of hospital rejection and a family burial dispute

His personal assistant claimed seven or eight hospitals turned the singer away, but UCH Ibadan denied any record of his arrival

Toluwanisings' passing joins a list of Nigerian celebrity deaths that sparked intense public controversy involving family feuds and conflicting accounts

The passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, on October 14, 2026, continues to generate heated conversations online, with two separate controversies pulling both his extended and nuclear family into the public spotlight.

The first controversy centres on claims made by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, who alleged that the singer slumped at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state, and was subsequently taken to seven or eight hospitals, all of which reportedly refused him medical attention. The University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, however, publicly denied any record of the late singer being brought to its facility.

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings' family disagrees on his burial. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Burial row divides Toluwanisings' family

A dispute over where to lay the singer to rest has also emerged. His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, expressed a preference for either a burial in Ikirun, Osun state, where the singer's mother is interred, or at the singer's Ibadan residence. His widow, Akanbi Elizabeth, reportedly favoured a cemetery burial, triggering a public debate. As of the time of this report, no official burial arrangements had been announced.

Toluwanisings is, however, not alone. Several Nigerian celebrities have died in circumstances that ignited fierce public controversy.

Legit.ng, in this article, lists other Nigerian celebrities whose deaths sparked controversy.

1. Singer Mohbad remains unburied

Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, insists on a DNA test before burial. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died on September 12, 2023, and three years later, his remains have still not been buried.

A bitter feud between his widow, Wunmi, and his father, Joseph Aloba, has kept his corpse in the morgue. His father has insisted on a DNA test to confirm the paternity of Mohbad's son, Liam, before any burial can take place.

2. Alexx Ekubo's family drama after his demise

Some members of Alexx Ekubo's family called out his stepmother after his burial. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at age 40, and controversy followed shortly after his burial.

His cousin David Ekubo and other close relatives alleged that his stepmother, Ivy Ekubo, took control of funeral arrangements without adequate consultation. The actor's immediate biological family claimed they were not informed of his death promptly, were denied the opportunity to view his body, and objected to how the ceremony was conducted.

3. Conflicting accounts about Tope Osoba's demise

Actress Tope Osoba's fiancé claims she passed away at a police station in Ikorodu. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Yoruba actress and filmmaker Temitope Osoba died in August 2026, with two starkly different accounts of her passing circulating publicly. Her fiancé, Prophet Itunu Onadeko, said she died at a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos state, and dismissed claims of cancer, poisoning, or maltreatment. Her maternal family contradicted this, alleging that her health had visibly deteriorated before she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Each of these cases reflects how the deaths of public figures can quickly move beyond grief and into deeply contested territory involving family, identity, and public accountability.

Mercy Aigbe weighs in on Toluwanisings' family controversy

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe spoke against what she described as a troubling lack of empathy in the public's handling of the controversy surrounding the family of late singer Toluwanisings.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 26, Aigbe directed sharp words at bloggers she believes are making an already painful situation worse for those left behind.

The actress expressed deep concern over how media attention has been weaponised at a time when a widow and her two young children are still coming to terms with a devastating loss.

Source: Legit.ng