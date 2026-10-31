Luxembourg issued a Grand-Ducal Regulation extending paid annual leave rules to workers employed in agriculture and viticulture

The regulation applies to workers on service contracts in the sector, even if they are not affiliated to the agricultural health insurance scheme

Workers covered by the regulation cannot demand that their annual leave fall during the major work period from June 1 to October 31

Luxembourg has issued a Grand-Ducal Regulation bringing workers in the agriculture and viticulture sectors under the country's general paid annual leave framework, aligning their entitlements with those of other private-sector employees.

The regulation extends the provisions of the law of 22 April 1966, which established uniform rules for paid annual leave for private-sector employees, as amended by the law of 26 July 1975, to all personnel working in agriculture and viticulture.

Luxembourg extends paid annual leave rights to agriculture and viticulture workers, aligning benefits with the private sector. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: UGC

Who the regulation covers

The rules apply to any person carrying out professional activity in agriculture or viticulture under a service contract, even where that activity does not result in affiliation to the agricultural health insurance scheme. This means workers who might otherwise fall outside the standard social insurance system are still entitled to the protections offered under the 1966 law.

Restrictions on when leave can be taken

A key condition in the regulation limits when workers may schedule their annual leave. Unlike employees in other sectors, agricultural and viticulture staff cannot insist that their leave coincide with the sector's peak working period, which runs from 1 June to 31 October each calendar year.

This restriction is listed as a direct departure from Article 10, paragraph 1 of the amended law of 22 April 1966, which would otherwise give employees broader control over when their leave is taken.

Implementation

Responsibility for carrying out the regulation falls across three government offices. The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Minister of Agriculture and Viticulture, and the Minister of Justice are each charged with execution within their respective areas of authority.

The regulation was published in the Memorial, Luxembourg's official gazette.

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