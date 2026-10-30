El-Rufai tagged Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, the UN and several international organisations in a post calling for a fair trial

The appeal came days after a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed his no-case submission in a DSS criminal charge against him

The former Kaduna governor has been in ICPC custody since February 2026, facing corruption and money laundering allegations

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has turned to the international community for support, directly appealing to world leaders and global institutions to pay attention to his ongoing detention on what he described as his 256th day in custody.

In a post on X on Friday, El-Rufai wrote under the hashtag #FairTrial, tagging US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, the United Nations, the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, the European Union and the African Union.

Nasir El-Rufai writes to Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron to look into his dilemma Photo Credit: @EmmanuelMacron, @elrufai, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

He also mentioned the White House, the British government, the UK Parliament and major international media including CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, The New York Times and The Economist. The former governor said access to justice and a fair hearing were fundamental human rights, not privileges to be granted at will.

Observers said the move was intended to draw wider international scrutiny to his legal situation.

Federal court rejects El-Rufai's no-case submission

The appeal came shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled against El-Rufai in a criminal case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS). Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ruling on October 26, found that the prosecution had produced enough evidence to compel the former governor to mount a defence. The court adjourned the matter to November 25 for the defence stage.

The DSS charges stem from an interview El-Rufai gave Arise Television in February, during which he discussed what he said was the interception of phone calls belonging to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. El-Rufai denied the charges, and the DSS called two witnesses before closing its case. His legal team had argued that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case, but the court disagreed.

ICPC cases and bail denials

El-Rufai also faces separate cases filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), covering allegations of money laundering, abuse of office, fraud, conversion of public property and conferring undue advantage. The charges were filed before both the Federal High Court and Kaduna State High Court, and are linked in part to a petition by the Kaduna State House of Assembly over alleged financial misconduct of about N432 billion during his 2015 to 2023 tenure.

He was first taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in February after responding to an invitation, then transferred to the ICPC on February 18, 2026. A court authorised his remand and subsequent extensions. He was briefly released in March on compassionate grounds to attend the burial of his mother, Hajiya Umma, who died while receiving medical treatment in Egypt, before returning to ICPC custody.

On October 9, the Court of Appeal in Kaduna dismissed his challenge to a second bail refusal, with a three-member panel ruling he had not shown fresh facts or special circumstances to justify overturning the earlier decision of the Kaduna State High Court, which had refused bail on June 10.

El-Rufai, a leading figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has consistently maintained that his detention is politically motivated. The ICPC has rejected that claim, insisting its actions follow due process and that the allegations should be resolved through the courts.

Read the full statement on X here:

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng