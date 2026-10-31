Kira Taiwo, daughter of the late Nollywood actor Ogogo, took to Instagram on Friday to mark her father's heavenly birthday

In her emotional tribute, Kira poured out grief in both English and Yoruba, including an Islamic prayer for her late father

Fans and celebrities flooded her comment section with words of comfort as her post resonated with many who have lost loved ones

Grief came pouring out for Kira Taiwo on Saturday, 31 October 2026, as she honoured the birthday of her late father, popular Nollywood actor Ogogo, with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

In the moving post, Kira expressed how deeply she misses him, writing that she desperately wants to embrace him one more time.

Kira Taiwo shares post to celebrate her late father's posthumous brithday and she breaks down in tears. Photo credit@ogogohassan/@kirataiwo

Source: Instagram

The pain in her words was unmistakable as she offered an Islamic prayer, asking Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, the highest level of paradise.

Her tribute also carried beautiful Yoruba phrases celebrating her father's identity and legacy, including the endearing term "Taiyelolu mi" and praises such as "Agunloke bi oyinbo aganleyinju oko ayaba" and "OGOGO OMO KULODO," reflecting the deep cultural bond they shared.

Who was Ogogo?

Fans join Kira, Ogogo's daughter, to celebrate the late actor on his birthday. Photo credit@ogoghassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo was a beloved Nigerian actor, musician, and cultural figure whose work earned him a respected place in Yoruba entertainment. His stage name "Ogogo" became synonymous with talent and charisma, and his passing left a significant void in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Here is the Instagram post made by Kira about her late father:

Fans Rally Around Kira

Her post drew an outpouring of empathy from followers and public figures alike, with many sharing their own experiences of losing parents.

@ronkeoshodioke wrote:

"Pele dear, God knows the best"

@hajiwayse shared:

"Lost my mum over 26 years ago, Dad died over a year ago. As big as I am, I still shed silent tears codedly. E no easy. God will comfort you."

@iamkemikorede commented:

"Happy posthumous birthday daddy keep resting sir"

@tundemighty1 said:

"Death is the most painful thing that has happen in the world."

@__oyinkansolamii wrote:

"Happy Posthumous Birthday to him. May Allah (S.W.T) grant him Jannah "

@ejiiree shared:

"My dear, you are not doing too much at all. IT HURTS SO BADLY, I have been there before. When I lost my mom 2 years ago then I knew how deeply I loved her….. I knew the world no reach 2 o but just only one. The Almighty will console you dear. It is well with you."

Ogogo speaks about his siblings

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, opened up about his family and his experiences as a father.

Appearing on a cooking show, the veteran actor spoke candidly about fatherhood, male responsibility, and the expectations placed on men to provide and remain present in their children’s lives.

During the conversation, Ogogo disclosed a deeply personal detail about his childhood, revealing that his mother gave birth to four sets of twins, but that he was the only child who survived. The revelation offered a glimpse into the personal experiences that shaped the actor’s perspective on family and parenthood.

Source: Legit.ng