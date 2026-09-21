Ned Nwoko's wife, Laila Charani, posted a video from a family vacation on Monday, September 21, 2026, showing a beach horseback adventure

The businesswoman was joined by her own children and Regina Daniels' children during what appeared to be a getaway abroad

Fans flooded the comments with strong reactions, with some urging Laila not to forget past treatment she allegedly received

Laila Charani, one of the wives of billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, has given fans a glimpse into a memorable family holiday, and it has sparked quite the conversation online.

The businesswoman posted a video on her Instagram page on Monday, 21 September 2026, showing her family enjoying an evening at the beach.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife Laila Charani ignites buzz with new post amid reports of Regina Daniels’ return. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@mslailacharani

Source: Instagram

The footage featured her own children alongside the children of fellow wife Regina Daniels, all taking part in a horseback riding session by the ocean.

Based on a fan comment pointing to midnight outdoor activity common in the country, the getaway appears to have taken place in Morocco.

Laila celebrates perfect family evening

In the caption accompanying the video, Laila described the outing as exactly the kind of escape she cherishes. She wrote about being surrounded by her husband, their children, the ocean, and the joy of simply being present without any rush.

Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife, Laila Charani, goes on vacation with family. Photo credit@mslailacharani

Source: Instagram

"My favourite kind of getaway? One where we all forget about the clock. With the one I get to share this beautiful life with by my side, our children around us, the ocean in front of us, and a little horseback adventure to make the evening even more memorable," she wrote.

She added:

"There's a sweetness in moments like these. No grand plans, no rush, just being together, watching the children enjoy themselves and enjoying the joy that comes with having your family close. The kind of evening that makes you grateful for love, family, and the life you get to share."

Here is the Instagram post by Laila Charani speaking about her family vacation:

Fans react to Laila's post

The video drew a wave of responses from followers, with opinions ranging from warm admiration to pointed warnings.

@shespeakssparks commented:

"Only in Morocco do you see children playing outside at midnight during the summer and even on weekends."

@joyisaac478 wrote:

"Beautiful Laila, we love you ma, sir please forgive us for being blinded by Regina. She deceived us ooo. Laila the best wife and caring mother ever."

@dobi9024 said:

"Beautiful family; Laila is the matron of the family."

@electrickdiva shared a more cautionary note:

"No matter the 'I am sorry' you are told, Laila… Do not forget the words she said, words that were told to you and your children unprovoked, even when you were taking care of hers, the bullying you received from the fans that she fueled…. Don't be a fool for the second time."

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng