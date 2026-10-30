Alhaja Kaola has recounted how her former husband allegedly demanded regular payments before agreeing to sleep with her during their marriage.

The broadcaster claimed she transferred money through different bank channels and sometimes issued cheques to meet his demands

Kaola also accused her ex-husband of recording and publicly leaking their private video following a disagreement

Nigerian broadcaster Alhaja Kaola has shared a disturbing account of her experience during her marriage, alleging that she had to pay her former husband before he could sleep with her.

The media personality described the alleged arrangement as one of the most shocking aspects of their relationship, claiming that intimacy between them came with regular financial demands.

Kaola made the disclosure in a recent interview while recounting some of the painful experiences she allegedly endured with the father of her children.

Alhaja Kaola says she paid her ex-husband for intimacy. Photos: @akewugbagold/IG.

Source: Instagram

Alhaja Kaola speaks about paying ex-husband for intimacy

According to the broadcaster, her former husband would not agree to sleep with her until he received money.

She claimed the payments were made regularly, sometimes through multiple bank channels.

"It is like someone buying a man. Because before my husband agrees to sleep with me, I must pay him money," she said.

Explaining how the alleged arrangement worked, Kaola said she sometimes transferred money or issued cheques instead of handing over cash.

"Week by week, every week I see money I pay through two or three channels," she recounted.

She added that the transactions were sometimes completed through bank account officers.

Alhaja Kaola recounts alleged leaked tape incident

Beyond the alleged financial demands, Kaola also spoke about another experience she described as particularly painful.

She accused her former husband of recording their private moment and subsequently making the video public following a disagreement.

The broadcaster further recalled how the man allegedly denied being the father of one of their children.

Describing the incident as one of the most painful moments of her life, she maintained that she had been deeply affected by the experience.

Despite the alleged difficulties, Kaola said she believed her life remained guided by God's plans for her.

Watch the X video of Alhaja Kaola's interview here:

Reactions trail Alhaja Kaola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@maleekberry09 stated:

"It reach woman turn to pay for that thing the thing hard to do That’s how it feels if it’s other way round"

@Patowrich shared:

"Naso I wan dey do my thing now oo. Sonwo kin do e no kosowo Koso oko"

Alhaja Kaola accused her ex-husband of leaking her private video. Photo: @akewugbagold/FB.

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng