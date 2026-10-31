Former BBNaija housemate Dorathy Bachor has addressed speculation that she is engaged to popular skitmaker Broda Shaggi

The rumours followed a loved-up video in which Dorathy flaunted what appeared to be an engagement ring while lying in bed with the comedian

Dorathy expressed displeasure over the public's curiosity, saying people should allow her to mind her business

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor has responded to speculation about her relationship with skitmaker Broda Shaggi after a loved-up video of the pair fuelled engagement rumours.

The reality TV star became a topic of discussion after a clip showing her with the comedian surfaced online.

Dorathy Bachor says Nigerians should leave her alone amid engagement rumours with Broda Shaggi. Photos: @brodashaggi/@dorathybachor/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Dorathy was seen lying in bed with Brodashaggi while showing off what appeared to be an engagement ring to the camera.

The development got people curious about the nature of their relationship, particularly after the comedian's previous romantic declarations.

However, Dorathy has now addressed the speculation, and her response suggests she is not enjoying the attention.

Dorathy addresses engagement rumours with Broda Shaggi

Reacting to the ongoing speculation, the BBNaija star expressed displeasure over how people were monitoring her personal life.

She noted that despite being someone who prefers to stay away from unnecessary attention, people continued to poke into her affairs.

“For someone who minds her business, you people really love to poke me. Leave me alone,” she said.

Her response came after the viral clip prompted questions about whether she and Brodashaggi had taken their relationship to another level.

Although the video featured what appeared to be an engagement ring, neither the clip nor Dorathy's response confirmed that an engagement had taken place.

The engagement speculation also comes months after Brodashaggi shared a loved-up video with the reality TV star.

In his earlier post, the comedian spoke affectionately about Dorathy, saying he had felt something special from the first day he saw her.

He also described her as the person he had been looking for, saying he had finally found his missing ribs.

More recently, Brodashaggi appreciated Dorathy for standing by him during a difficult period following his survival of a gunshot incident.

He promised to always love her, adding another layer to public curiosity about their relationship.

Read X post of Dorathy Bachor here:

Reactions trail Dorathy Bachor's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@IFEOLUWAAHH stated:

"Dora baby, minding your business is your choice They deciding to leave you alone, is their choice Make nobody dictate choices abeg"

@ONLY_IN_BBA noted:

"Don't answer anyone dear. People on social media act like they're holier than thou like they never made one mistake in their lives. Remember this, everyone deserves to be happy including you. Once an Explora always an Explora."

Broda Shaggi flaunted Dorathy Bachor in a viral video. Photos: @dorathybachor/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng also reported that a young lady got people talking on social media after she called out Broda Shaggi.

The lady, identified as Adewalespicyjay, claimed the actor told her he loved her just so they could get together.

Source: Legit.ng