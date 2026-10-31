The UK Home Office published a facial recognition policy in October 2026 giving Immigration Enforcement powers to scan faces in public spaces

The policy sets out strict rules on who can be placed on a watchlist, targeting some individuals subject to deportation

Every facial recognition deployment must receive written authorisation from a Grade 7 officer, with all data deleted within 24 hours if no match is found

The UK's Home Office published an updated policy paper in October 2026 authorising Immigration Enforcement to use live facial recognition technology in public spaces to locate people wanted under immigration and criminal law.

The document, version 2.3, was signed off on September 28, 2026 and sets out in detail how the UK's Immigration Enforcement division will operate overt Live Facial Recognition, known as LFR, as part of its effort to track down individuals with outstanding deportation orders, court warrants, and unresolved immigration cases.

UK sets new visa requirement for some foreign residents. Photo credit: Yahoo News Canada.

Source: UGC

How the Facial Recognition System Works

The technology functions by scanning faces within a defined camera zone, converting each image into a numerical biometric template, and comparing it against a pre-approved watchlist.

When the system finds a possible match, it generates an alert that is then reviewed by a trained human operator.

No enforcement action can be taken based on the technology's alert alone, a human officer must make the final call on whether to approach or detain someone.

Crucially, images of people who do not trigger an alert are automatically and permanently deleted.

Data from deployments must be cleared within 24 hours, and every operation must be authorised in writing by an officer of at least Grade 7 rank before it begins.

UK Clarifies Motive For Watchlist

The policy places firm limits on who can appear on a watchlist. Only individuals who fall within specific, pre-defined categories are eligible, including persons subject to an active deportation order.

The document is explicit that LFR will never be used for general surveillance, intelligence gathering, or speculative monitoring.

Watchlists must be built for a specific deployment, cannot be reused without fresh authorisation, and must be kept as narrow as possible.

Immigration Enforcement said the system supports four core objectives: stopping illegal entry, managing individuals without legal status, removing those with no right to remain, and protecting the public and the integrity of the immigration system.

The policy also confirms that members of the public are not legally required to cooperate with facial scanning during a deployment, and that Immigration Enforcement operates the system overtly, meaning it is visible rather than covert.

All deployments in UK are subject to internal oversight and scrutiny from external bodies, including the Information Commissioner's Office and the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng